Rwanda Focuses On Artificial Intelligence In Justice Delivery

Rwanda has taken significant strides towards modernizing its justice system through a national training initiative focused on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), data protection, and the rule of law.

This was achieved by holding a national training on Artificial Intelligence, Data protection, and the Rule of Law for Judicial Operators held in Kigali recently.

Organized by UNESCO, GIZ, and the Rwandan Ministry of Justice, the two-day training brought together 31 legal professionals, including judges, prosecutors, academics, attorneys, and judicial operators, to explore the pivotal role of AI in shaping the future of justice delivery in the country.

As Rwanda steadily progresses towards the implementation of AI tools within its judicial framework, the training serves as a vital platform for peer learning and knowledge exchange, reflecting the nation’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its justice system.

This initiative builds upon a regional workshop on AI and the judiciary held in Nairobi in November 2024, which laid the groundwork for discussions on the intersection of technology and legal processes in the East African region.

The training coincided closely with the Global AI Summit in Kigali that took place earlier in April, emphasizing the importance of collective action in harnessing AI’s potential for Africa’s development while addressing the challenges posed by a widening digital divide.



Ozonnia Ojielo, UN Resident Coordinator, said that as Rwanda continues to embrace AI in its public institutions, they commend the judiciary’s proactive stance on the ethical adoption of AI grounded in the principles of justice, rights, and accountability, as well as the need for training judicial officers and establishing robust ethical guidelines.

“Strengthening the knowledge of judges and legal professionals is one of the most effective ways to protect human rights in this new era of algorithmic governance; this age of AI,” Ojielo said.

Théophile Mbonera, Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General at the Artificial Intelligence, Data protection, and the Rule of Law Training for the Justice Sector, said Rwanda has managed to develop a National AI Policy, but this is just the beginning as such trainings will be useful in exchanging ideas, sharing experiences, and creating a collective awareness and understanding of the development and adoption of AI.

By equipping legal professionals with the necessary knowledge and tools, the nation is not only addressing existing challenges in conflict resolution and case management but is also paving the way for a more just and equitable future without neglecting human oversight in the judicial process.

As AI continues to reshape various sectors, Rwanda’s proactive stance serves as a model for other nations grappling with the implications of technology in governance and law.