The EAC Love Affair with Rwanda

“Thank you Rwanda,” is how Ugandan travel influencer Derrick Ssenyonyi described his September 2023 visit.

He went on: “It’s been a great pleasure visiting shortly your country and I will come back bigger and better. You guys have the warmest hearts I’ve ever seen. I compare Rwandans to the Batooro tribe that we have here in Uganda (very calm, the women are more than decent in dressing and I mean that from the bottom of my heart, the love for your language, wow).”

Since then, Ssenyonyi has come back, not once, for business and fun, as seen from the posts on his vibrant social media platforms.

Rwanda’s charm is no secret, especially among its East African neighbors. The East African Community (EAC) has become the most significant source of international visitors to Rwanda.

Last year, over 1.09 million EAC residents came into the country, accounting for 79.85% of all international visitors, as compiled in the Annual Report of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) released Tuesday.

The number of EAC visitors is same for all previous years, which isn’t a surprise because of the regional proximity.

This EAC affection isn’t just about the country’s emotional pull; it’s also economic, cultural, and strategic.

A Surge in Regional Travel

According to the Rwanda Development Board’s Annual Reports, EAC nationals have consistently formed the largest bloc of travelers to Rwanda, far surpassing visitors from Europe, North America, and Asia.

The biggest portion of EAC visitors comes from DR Congo, Uganda and Burundi. The border towns of Rubavu and Rusizi have a bustling Congolese presence.

There is also a growing trend among South Sudanese and Somalians who come for mainly education.

By virtual of Tanzania being biggest transit route for Rwanda’s imports, Tanzanians are coming here in significant numbers as well.

For Kenya, there is marked flow of the country’s political and business class. Kenyan banks and consultancy firms are dominating.

When Kenya politicians come to Rwanda for official engagements, including national Parliamentarians or local leaders, they come with spouses, and some with children. While the family head is working, the family is usually out shopping and enjoying the good money has to offer.

This trend reflects deeper regional integration, improved connectivity, and Rwanda’s increasingly appealing economic and cultural landscape.

The majority of EAC travelers entered by land, taking advantage of Rwanda’s open-border policy within the region, affordable transport, and well-maintained infrastructure.

For those flying in, Kigali International Airport has become a favored hub for businesspeople, government officials, and diaspora returnees.

How Much Do They Spend?

Spending patterns by EAC visitors reveal a fascinating economic impact.

Based on the 2024 Travel Expenditure Survey by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), these regional travelers spent an estimated USD 128.4 million over the course of the year.

While this represents about 19.8% of Rwanda’s total USD 647 million in tourism revenue, it’s noteworthy considering that EAC visitors tend to stay longer and spend more modestly compared to their Western counterparts.

On average, each EAC visitor spent an average of USD 118 (Rwf 150,000) during their stay. Though this figure may appear modest, the volume of travelers and the consistency of regional visits make this a dependable and significant source of tourism income.

What Brings Them?

The motivations for EAC travel to Rwanda are as diverse as the region itself. Data from the Travel Expenditure Survey shows that purposes range from business and education to health, holidays, and visiting friends and relatives (VFR). For instance,

EAC citizens coming for education stayed the longest—averaging 77 nights by air and 129 nights by land—and tended to spend accordingly, albeit at lower daily rates.

For holidaymakers, the allure of Rwanda’s scenic beauty, security, and cultural events remains a magnet.

The rise of Kigali as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination also pulls in a business elite from Nairobi, Kampala, Bujumbura, and Dar es Salaam.

There is also a powerful emotional dimension. Rwandans in the diaspora across the EAC—many with family still in the country—return regularly for weddings, funerals, and national commemorations such as Kwibuka, the Genocide commemoration period.

These visits deepen cross-border ties and create a strong baseline for consistent travel.

Why Rwanda?

Last year, the country hosted 115 high profile events including Move Afrika, the first pan-African touring circuit.

Travelers speak of Rwanda’s reputation as a safe, clean, and efficiently run country as major draw. The government’s business-friendly reforms, stable currency, and digital visa-free access for EAC citizens have made it especially easy to visit.

The presence of RwandAir’s expanding regional routes and the rehabilitation of key land border crossings further facilitate mobility.

Add to this a booming hospitality industry, strong mobile money infrastructure, and growing domestic tourism packages, and it’s clear that Rwanda has positioned itself as the “go-to” destination for East Africans.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite these successes, there are challenges. The average daily spend by EAC travelers—ranging from USD 12 to USD 112 depending on purpose and mode of entry—is still lower than the spending patterns of long-haul tourists.

This presents both a challenge and an opportunity: Rwanda could work to upsell regional experiences, such as community-based tourism, nature escapes, and culinary tours tailored for regional tastes and budgets.

The “love affair” between Rwanda and its EAC neighbors is strong—and growing. As the region continues to deepen economic and political ties, Rwanda is reaping the benefits of being a well-connected, well-managed, and culturally resonant destination.