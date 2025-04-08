U.S. “Ready to Work With Rwanda” for DR Congo Peace

U.S. President Trump’s Senior Advisor, Massad Boulos, has stated that his government is very willing to work with Rwanda to find workable solutions to the current crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Boulos says that from his regional tour, it had become clear how vitally important it is to restore durable peace in the region—where many American companies have business investments.

He emphasized that Rwanda, in particular, has a strong development vision that the United States is willing to support.

Boulos spoke at a media briefing at the U.S. Embassy in Kigali. The briefing took place shortly after his meeting with President Kagame at Village Urugwiro this April 8.

“We are ready to work with Rwanda to achieve this goal, which is why finding a resolution to the conflict in eastern DRC is so essential, as it will unlock the region’s untapped potential,” Boulos said.

Boulos’ delegation includes Corina Senders, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. The Kigali visit followed similar meetings with the Presidents of DR Congo, Uganda, and Kenya, who are involved in efforts to restore peace under the revised Nairobi and Luanda Processes.

Boulos revealed that his discussions with President Kagame centered on a vision of peace and a push for a closer partnership. He said this partnership is rooted in regional stability, peace, and economic development.

“During our discussions, President Kagame committed to pursuing this vision of peace. I can confirm and affirm that the United States also remains committed to this effort and is ready to facilitate and put an end to the conflict peacefully,” Boulos said.

Given U.S. investments in the region and Rwanda’s willingness to lead peace efforts, Boulos said this relationship holds great potential. He noted that the U.S. government appreciates the opportunity to engage all involved counterparts in Kigali and across the region.

The United States has a range of investments and development interests in the Great Lakes region. These focus on economic growth, environmental protection, and infrastructure.

Trump’s Peace Agenda Revealed:

To support the implementation of peace efforts, Boulos said President Donald Trump’s administration has been committed to peace since taking office.

“President Trump is a president of peace; he supports peace. He is the only President in recent U.S. modern history who did not start any new wars, and in his first term, he ended many wars,” Boulos said. He cited examples of peace efforts in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, a cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon, and the release of hostages in Gaza.

“That is the reason I and my colleagues are here—because President Trump is a president who wants to see peace achieved. He wants to see these conflicts end—and end quickly,” Boulos added.

He said President Trump strongly believes that the people have suffered for far too long.

“He strongly believes that the people have suffered immensely and enough; and it is about time to see a peaceful end to this particular conflict (DRC crisis) in question,” Boulos noted, adding that the people of the Great Lakes region deserve better.

Genocide Commemoration

Boulos also noted that he had visited Rwanda before his official appointment. His current visit coincided with the official genocide commemoration period.

He expressed solidarity with the Rwandan people as they remember the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

“We stand with the survivors who witnessed this terrible crime and others who were murdered because of their opposition to a genocidal regime,” Boulos said.