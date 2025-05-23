DR Congo: Joseph Kabila on the Offensive Against Felix Tshisekedi

Former DR Congo President Joseph Kabila has launched a scathing verbal offensive against his successor, President Félix Tshisekedi, breaking a two-year silence with a 46-minute recorded video message from exile. He also announced travel to Goma, in rebel-held territory.

In the video, Kabila accuses Tshisekedi of authoritarian governance, constitutional violations, and exacerbating the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) deepening crises. His unexpected re-entry into the national conversation has reignited political tensions in a country already strained by armed conflict, political fragmentation, and economic turmoil.

Kabila, who ruled the DRC from 2001 to 2019, spoke with a tone of urgency and indignation. “The Congo is gravely ill, and its vital prognosis is engaged,” he said, framing his return to public discourse as a matter of national duty.

He explained his long silence as a conscious decision to preserve institutional stability and avoid fueling controversy.

“Despite provocations and repeated attacks on my dignity, I kept silent to give peace a chance. But now, I speak out by obligation—because the situation has become existential for our nation.”

Kabila’s reemergence comes a day after the Senate, in a gruelling sessions lasting days, lifted his immunity. Government accuses Kabila of being defacto leader of AFC-M23 rebel movement. It means prosecution is coming, which will lead to possible confiscation of all his property, and an international arrest warrant.

A Dire Indictment

In the speech, Kabila leveled harsh accusations against the Tshisekedi administration, which he says has dismantled the democratic gains made under his rule.

He cited what he called the “collapse of institutions,” “violation of the Constitution,” and “dictatorial drift,” all of which, he argued, have led the country into a “multiform crisis.”

One of his sharpest criticisms concerned the December 2023 elections, which he labeled a “simulacrum” and “unprecedented fraud.”

According to Kabila, these elections contributed significantly to the erosion of public trust in the state. “This masquerade has further delegitimized institutions and buried the spirit of Sun City,” he declared, referring to the historic 2002 peace accord that had laid the groundwork for post-war governance.

Kabila also denounced a project to revise the Constitution, calling it a “direct threat to national consensus and civil peace.”

He pointed to the controversial appointments within the Constitutional Court and the national electoral commission (CENI) as evidence of a deliberate constitutional subversion by Tshisekedi’s regime.

Security Crisis and Loss of Sovereignty

One of the most explosive parts of Kabila’s speech addressed the deteriorating security situation in the country, particularly in the eastern provinces.

He accused the government of subcontracting national security to “armed groups, tribal militias, foreign forces, and mercenaries,” thereby “losing the monopoly of legitimate violence.”

“To the National Army, the shield of the nation and guardian of territorial integrity, have been substituted bands of mercenaries, tribal militias, and foreign armed forces,” Kabila said. “The State has lost control and handed public order over to those who were once under its command.”

He cited the massacre of hundreds of detainees at Kinshasa’s Makala prison between September 1 and 2, 2024, as a “crime against humanity” for which the regime must be held accountable. He also referenced state violence in Goma, Lubumbashi, and Kilwa as symptoms of the government’s failure to protect its citizens.

Furthermore, Kabila criticized the government’s regional security strategy, accusing it of undermining key diplomatic frameworks such as the Peace, Security, and Cooperation Framework for the Great Lakes Region.

“By making the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and various Congolese militias auxiliaries of the national army, the government has paved the way for the regionalization of the conflict,” he warned.

Economic Decline and Social Suffering

Kabila also painted a grim picture of the DRC’s economic situation. He lamented the resurgence of inflation, growing national debt—“now beyond ten billion dollars”—and the return of endemic corruption.

He accused Tshisekedi’s administration of “social asphyxiation” and of turning a blind eye to rural exodus, youth unemployment, and widening inequality.

“The government has inherited the fruits of reforms carried out between 2002 and 2018 but has failed to use them for the benefit of the people,” Kabila charged. He said the country’s once resilient economy is now floundering due to mismanagement and lack of investment in infrastructure.

A “Citizen Pact” for National Salvation

In response to this multidimensional crisis, Kabila proposed a “Citizen Pact” composed of twelve key priorities aimed at national recovery.

The plan includes ending authoritarian rule, restoring democratic institutions, removing foreign troops, fostering reconciliation, and restarting inclusive dialogue.

“Let us humanize the living conditions of our people, especially in the East. The army, the justice system, and security services must be truly in the service of the population,” Kabila urged. He called for an immediate end to political repression and the creation of a “new republican consensus.”

His proposal also involves recognizing and supporting local peace initiatives, especially those led by religious institutions. He criticized the government’s double standard in engaging in talks with the M23/AFC in Doha while criminalizing internal Congolese dialogue efforts.

“Peace must not be outsourced. It must be built among Congolese,” he said.

Criticism of Government Response to His Planned Return

In a segment of his address specifically referencing North Kivu, Kabila condemned Kinshasa’s reaction to rumors of his impending visit to Goma.

“A few days ago, following a simple rumor about my supposed presence in Goma—where I indeed plan to go—the current regime took arbitrary and disturbingly careless decisions,” he said.

He accused the government of punishing the East by “disconnecting local financial institutions from the national banking system” and “restricting the movement of people and goods.”

“These decisions, among others, are suffocating you and making your lives more precarious than ever,” he told residents of the eastern provinces.

A Return to the Political Arena

Though he did not explicitly announce a political comeback, Kabila’s speech leaves little doubt that he intends to reassert himself as a key player in Congolese politics.

His appeal for a “patriotic awakening” and national unity sounded more like a call to mobilize than a simple critique.

“The Congo is worth more than the caricature painted by its current leaders,” he said. “We must unite to save our country, preserve its independence, and restore its institutions.”

Kabila concluded his message by reaffirming his lifelong commitment to the DRC. “Yesterday in power, today outside of power, my fight remains the same: peace, stability, and the integrity of our homeland.”

As Tshisekedi begins his second term amid heightened political and security tensions, Kabila’s return to the spotlight signals a new phase of contestation that could redefine the country’s fragile political landscape. The government had not yet officially responded to the former president’s remarks at the time of publication.