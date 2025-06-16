Rwanda Launches National Campaign to Holistically Tackle Drug And Alcohol Abuse

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Rwanda National Police and the National Rehabilitation Service (NRS), has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at combating alcohol and drug abuse, particularly among young people. The initiative leverages social media and community engagement to raise awareness and drive action.

The campaign is part of the build-up to the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which will be commemorated on June 26, 2025, under the theme: “Prevention and treatment of drug addiction is everyone’s responsibility.”

Launched on June 16, the week-long campaign will feature Twitter Spaces, TikTok content, and collaboration with social media influencers to spread key messages about drug abuse prevention and recovery. It will focus on prevention, education, treatment, and community-based action to address the growing challenges of substance abuse and relapse.

Key activities include outreach clinics and youth engagement sessions in five districts heavily affected by substance abuse: Nyarugenge, Gicumbi, Gatsibo, Musanze, and Nyamasheke.

According to recent data, Rwanda currently has over 6,000 individuals undergoing treatment in four rehabilitation centers across the country. Alcohol remains the most abused substance, with a prevalence rate of 15%, and an estimated 15% of youth reported using cannabis.

Rwanda National Police spokesperson, ACP Boniface Rutikanga, revealed a sharp rise in substance abuse cases this year, with over 2,073 incidents reported. Of these, 683 individuals were apprehended, and 210 prosecuted, while the remaining cases involved minors in need of rehabilitation.

“This doesn’t mean all of them are successfully rehabilitated due to the extent of damage caused by addiction. It affects their lives, futures, and families — and ultimately becomes a burden on the nation,” Rutikanga said, emphasizing the importance of the campaign.

Rutikanga added that the most commonly abused substances in Rwanda include alcohol, marijuana, heroin, and cocaine, with methanol-based synthetic drugs also on the rise.

Substance abuse continues to take a heavy toll on Rwandan youth, largely driven by peer pressure, family breakdowns, and lack of education — often resulting in addiction and mental health issues.

To address this, the government has prioritized rehabilitation. Of the 6,215 individuals currently receiving treatment across the country’s four rehab centers:

2,721 (31%) are being treated for alcohol abuse,

1,537 for marijuana use,

138 for heroin,

17 for cocaine,

397 for fuel-based substances (including jet fuel, known locally as “Tina”),

1,405 individuals use a combination of multiple drugs (cocktails).

Fred Mufulukye, Director General of the NRS, emphasized the need to reduce both addiction and relapse rates, citing the high costs and challenges of rehabilitation.

“Relapse rates in Rwanda remain relatively low compared to other countries, but our goal is to reduce them even further,” Mufulukye said. “We want to improve counseling services in rehab centers and strengthen post-rehabilitation follow-up to prevent relapse, which is often influenced by social pressure from other drug users.”

Dynamo Ndacyayisenga, Director of the new Kigali Referral Mental Health Centre, called for a compassionate, community-based approach to addiction treatment.

“Addicts are also in pain and need to be treated with dignity and respect. Recovery is a process, and the campaign should emphasize this,” Ndacyayisenga said.

Dr. Darius Gishoma, Mental Health Division Manager at the Ministry of Health, said the campaign’s core pillars are prevention, rehabilitation and treatment, reintegration, and public awareness.

He underscored key messages aimed at youth and families: “Say no to drugs, no alcohol for children under 18, and responsible drinking for adults.”