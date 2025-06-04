Kagame Announces New Embassy in Algeria, Major Agreements Signed

President Paul Kagame has announced the opening of a new Rwandan Embassy in Algeria, marking a significant step forward in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries.

The announcement came during Kagame’s official two-day visit to Algeria, where he co-chaired a high-level signing ceremony with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The two leaders presided over the signing of a series of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding covering diverse areas of cooperation.

These include telecommunications, entrepreneurship, innovation, investment promotion, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, higher education, civil and commercial justice, air transport, vocational training, and policing.

The ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace in Algiers following discussions between the two heads of state.

In the field of digital cooperation, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, and Algeria’s Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Sid Ali Zerrouki.

The two also signed an agreement focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and the digital economy.

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, signed several key agreements, including one on the promotion of investment with his Algerian counterpart.

He also co-signed a memorandum of understanding between Rwanda’s Food and Drugs Authority and Algeria’s National Agency of Pharmaceutical Products, as well as another covering vocational training alongside Algeria’s Minister of Vocational Training, Yacine El Mahdi Oualid.

In the communication sector, an agreement was signed by Algeria’s Minister of Communication, Mohamed Meziane, and Minister Nduhungirehe.

Further cooperation was confirmed in agriculture and livestock, signed by Algeria’s Minister of Agriculture, Youcef Cherfa, and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister.

Higher education and scientific research featured prominently in the bilateral discussions.

Rwanda and Algeria signed an agreement and an executive program covering the period from 2026 to 2029. These were signed by Algeria’s Minister of Higher Education, Kamel Baddari, and Minister Nduhungirehe.

Air transport services were also part of the deals, with Algeria’s Minister of Transport, Saïd Sayoud, and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister signing an agreement to improve flight connectivity and logistical cooperation.

The countries also concluded a mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

This was signed by Algeria’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed Attaf, and his Rwandan counterpart.

In addition, judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters was agreed upon between Algeria’s Minister of Justice, Lotfi Boudjemaa, and Rwanda’s Foreign Minister.

Policing cooperation was not left out. Algeria’s Minister of Interior, Brahim Merad, and Minister Nduhungirehe signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration in law enforcement.

The wide-ranging agreements reflect a deepening relationship between the two countries and signal new opportunities for trade, innovation, education, and diplomacy.

The forthcoming Rwandan Embassy in Algiers is expected to serve as a strategic hub for expanding Rwanda’s presence in North Africa and facilitating smoother bilateral engagement with Algeria.

As of May 2025, Rwanda had 48 diplomatic missions and one general consulate. These missions cover 147 countries, regional and international organizations, and 37 honorary consuls in 17 countries.