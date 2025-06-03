RPF-Inkotanyi Supports Family of 2024 Campaign Rally Victim

The father of a young woman who tragically passed away last year during a Rwanda Patriotic Front-Inkotanyi presidential campaign in Rubavu District has received support from party members as part of their gesture of condolence.

This support, which includes a fully furnished house with a kitchen, bathroom, and cow shed, was handed over today to Emmanuel Barihenda, father of the late Jeannette Nirere.

She died on June 23, 2024, from injuries sustained in a stampede that occurred at the RPF-Inkotanyi campaign rally held at Rugerero Sector grounds.

The incident resulted in two fatalities and 36 injuries. It happened as supporters were bidding farewell to their party’s front-runner, President Paul Kagame, after the conclusion of his campaign speech. As the crowds dispersed from the campaign site, a stampede ensued, leading to the tragic loss of lives.

On receiving the party’s support, Barihenda expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Paul Kagame and the RPF-Inkotanyi family for their unwavering support during his time of grief.

“I am grateful to President Paul Kagame. During my difficult time, he and the RPF-Inkotanyi family stood with me and helped ease the pain of losing my daughter. They built me a house, provided a cow, and offered support in many ways. I sincerely thank them.”

Barihenda’s household had been supported by his daughter Nirere, who was 40 years old at the time of her passing.

Nirere’s parents said that since her death, the party has continued to assist them and eventually built them a decent fully equipped house and donated a cow to help sustain their livelihood.

Nyirabuhinja Venansiya, Nirere’s mother, said that The RPF-Inkotanyi family has been with us since Nirere passing.

:They provided us with financial assistance when we needed it most. Now, they have given us a fully furnished house and a cow. Their support has made a big difference. We are grateful and happy because they have always been there for us.” she said.

Barihenda added that Nirere used to care for him, doing household chores, shopping, and preparing meals:

“She is gone, but the RPF-Inkotanyi has stepped in to support us. They have even done things for me that she would have done if she were here.” Barihenda said.

Uwanyirigira Roseline, Secretary of the RPF-Inkotanyi Executive Committee in the Western Province, explained that Nirere was an active party member who lost her life while coming to support the party’s candidate:

“She was on her way to support our candidate when she passed away. The party has not forgotten her. That’s why today we are here to provide her family with what she might have been able to do for them.

We will continue to stand with them. Today, we are giving them a house, household equipment, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a cow in a shelter. All of this is meant to support them, and the party remembers her sacrifice.” she said.

Uwanyirigira also emphasized that Nirere’s child will continue to receive educational support until she is able to do so independently, reaffirming the party’s long-term commitment to her family.