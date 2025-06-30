Kigali Gets $100m World Bank Financing to Upgrade City Transport

The City of Kigali is set to modernize its public transport system with the help of \$100 million in financing from the World Bank.

The funding, approved through the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), will support the Rwanda Urban Mobility Improvement (RUMI) Project. This major project aims to improve how people move around the city, reduce traffic congestion, and make transport safer, greener, and more inclusive.

The World Bank says the project will help Kigali become a city that relies more on public transport and supports its climate-friendly goals. It is also expected to create many new jobs, especially for women and young people.

One of the key developments under RUMI will be the creation of a large new transit hub at Nyabugogo. The plan also includes dedicated bus lanes, more sidewalks and bike paths, and the introduction of electric buses along with charging stations.

Currently, only one in three jobs in Kigali is accessible within an hour using public transport. With these improvements, the city hopes to significantly cut down travel times. By 2030, the Nyabugogo hub alone could serve as many as 180,000 passengers every day.

Akiko Kishiue, Senior Urban Transport Specialist at the World Bank, said the project would support infrastructure, build strong institutions, and promote innovation, all while creating thousands of jobs directly and indirectly.

The project will also focus on giving women better access to opportunities in the transport sector, where they currently make up just 4.2% of the workforce. Women will be involved in planning, construction, and even operating the new systems, especially at Nyabugogo.

To protect against climate impacts, the project includes flood control measures in flood-prone areas. The electric buses will also help reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

The project is co-financed by the European Union and the European Investment Bank. It will be carried out by the City of Kigali in partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Rwanda Transport Development Agency.

The plan supports key national goals, including Rwanda’s Vision 2050 and the Kigali City Master Plan, which aims for 80% of residents to live within a 10-minute walk of public transit by 2030.

This upgrade marks a big step forward for Kigali as it works to build a cleaner, more connected, and more inclusive city for all.