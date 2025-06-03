Made in Rwanda Exports to DR Congo Rise Over 42%

Rwanda’s exports of locally made goods to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) surged by more than 42% in April 2025 compared to the same month last year, marking a significant rebound in cross-border trade.

The latest data for April 2025 reviewed by KT Press also shows Rwanda got new trading partners joining the top 10 export destinations.

On the other hand, Rwanda’s trade deficit improved, as the government attempts to reduce imports.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), a major shift has occurred with DR Congo. For years, Rwanda has been mainly sending re-exports to Congo, mainly the east. These are basically goods imported into Rwanda, like fuels and manufactured edibles, then sold on to DRC.

The data shows that exports to Congo rose from US$14.89 million in April 2024 to US$21.23 million in April 2025.

This sharp increase in “Made in Rwanda” exports is widely linked to the relative return to peace in eastern DRC, particularly in the provinces of North and South Kivu. For months, the region had been severely affected by conflict, notably due to the many militia groups and insecurity caused by government forces. The M23 rebels seized control of key areas early this year.

With the situation stabilizing recently, Rwandan businesses have quickly re-established trade routes, especially targeting the cities of Goma and Bukavu.

These two urban centers—just across Rwanda’s western border—have a combined population of nearly 5 million, representing about 30% of Rwanda’s entire population.

The proximity and strong cultural and economic ties make them ideal markets for Rwandan producers. Local manufacturers and traders have seized the opportunity to expand into these markets, supplying a wide range of goods including food products, beverages, building materials, and manufactured articles.

According to the association of wholesalers in Rubavu district – the border region, not only are they sending massive amounts of fresh and dry food to Goma, the business costs have also fallen significantly.

A trader said before the rebels came, there were countless tax agents in Goma, with each responsible for a particular product. Say for example, if a trader was transporting 5 tons of dry beans, 5 tons of dry maize and 3 tons of potatoes – they would have to be cleared by 3 different tax agents on the Goma side of the border.

Not anymore. The rebel administration has introduced a single tax office at the border.

Business became more complicated for wholesale traders going deep inside eastern Congo. A trader who has been selling grain for past 16 years, told KT Press that by the time his trailer reached Masisi or RUTSHURU, he would have paid fees and bribes at various roadblocks either manned by different units of government solders, or Wazalendo civilian militias.

Trade analysts suggest that this export growth not only reflects rising demand from Congolese consumers but also Rwanda’s growing industrial base, supported by government initiatives under the “Made in Rwanda” policy.

“Peace across the border, even if temporary, is good for business,” said a Kigali-based exporter who recently resumed weekly shipments to Goma.

In contrast, re-exports to DRC—goods that are imported into Rwanda and then sold onward to Congo—fell by 12.5%, dropping from US$47.20 million in April 2024 to US$41.29 million in April 2025.

This could indicate a shift in Rwanda’s trade model, with more emphasis on domestic production and less reliance on transit trade.

Meanwhile, trade with Burundi, another of Rwanda’s key neighbors, recorded a steep decline. Re-exports to Burundi dropped sharply by 85.6%, from US$0.57 million in April 2024 to just US$0.08 million in April 2025.

This fall pushed Burundi from the #2 to #7 spot among Rwanda’s re-export destinations. Although the reasons behind this slump are not detailed in the official report, analysts point to possible logistical bottlenecks, shifting trade preferences, or political factors affecting border activity. Burundi has also closed it’s border for months now.

Across Rwanda’s entire export landscape, the list of top destinations also saw notable changes. In April 2024, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Egypt were among the top 10 destinations for Rwandan goods.

By April 2025, they had dropped out of the top ranks. Taking their place were the United States, Uganda, and Sweden, reflecting Rwanda’s widening trade network and changing demand patterns abroad.

The United States, for instance, rose significantly to become Rwanda’s #6 export destination, with exports reaching US$3.24 million in April 2025.

On a broader scale, Rwanda’s total formal trade volume fell significantly year-over-year. In April 2024, Rwanda’s external trade in goods was valued at US$742.23 million.

By April 2025, this figure had dropped to US$529.16 million, a decline of over 28%. Exports dropped from US$205.96 million to US$148.51 million, while imports decreased from US$536.27 million to US$380.64 million.

Rwanda’s improved trade deficit is a noteworthy development in the April 2025 trade report. The trade gap narrowed significantly—from US$330.31 million in April 2024 to US$232.13 million in April 2025—representing a reduction of over 29%.

This shift reflects the country’s deliberate efforts to cut back on imports, particularly non-essential and high-cost foreign goods that tend to strain Rwanda’s foreign exchange reserves.

By curbing import volumes while sustaining targeted exports, Rwanda is taking important steps to protect its balance of payments and strengthen economic resilience. The trend also aligns with national policies promoting domestic production and import substitution under the Made in Rwanda initiative.

As regional dynamics evolve and trade corridors reopen or shift, Rwanda’s trade future will continue to depend on peace in the region, competitiveness of local products, and strategic policies aimed at boosting exports and diversifying markets.