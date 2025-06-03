President Kagame Arrives In Algeria For Two-Day State Visit

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday arrived in the Algerian capital, Algiers, for a two-day official visit. The Head of State was received by his host, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties of their respective countries.

During the visit, the two Heads of State will hold a one-on-one meeting at El Mouradia Palace, followed by bilateral talks between their respective delegations. The leaders will also address members of the press during a joint press conference.

Later in the Afternoon President Kagame will laid a wreath at the Maqam Echahid (Martyrs’ Memorial) in honour of those who lost their lives during the Algerian War of Independence. He will also visit the National School of Artificial Intelligence (ENSIA), where five Rwandan students are currently enrolled in programs specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

A State Dinner will be held in honour of President Kagame.

This is President Kagame’s second visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, following his visit in 2015.

Several bilateral agreements between the Governments of Rwanda and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria are expected to be signed during the visit.