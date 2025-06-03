Home NewsNational President Kagame Arrives In Algeria For Two-Day State Visit
President Kagame Arrives In Algeria For Two-Day State Visit

by Edmund Kagire
by Edmund Kagire

President Kagame was received by his counterpart, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Photos/Urugwiro Village.

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday arrived in the Algerian capital, Algiers, for a two-day official visit. The Head of State was received by his host, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in a visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties of their respective countries.

During the visit, the two Heads of State will hold a one-on-one meeting at El Mouradia Palace, followed by bilateral talks between their respective delegations. The leaders will also address members of the press during a joint press conference.

Later in the Afternoon President Kagame will laid a wreath at the Maqam Echahid (Martyrs’ Memorial) in honour of those who lost their lives during the Algerian War of Independence. He will also visit the National School of Artificial Intelligence (ENSIA), where five Rwandan students are currently enrolled in programs specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

A State Dinner will be held in honour of President Kagame.

The two leaders are expected to hold talks and sign agreements.

This is President Kagame’s second visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, following his visit in 2015.

Several bilateral agreements between the Governments of Rwanda and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria are expected to be signed during the visit.

President Kagame laid a wreath at the Maqam Echahid (Martyrs’ Memorial) in Algiers, paying tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives during the Algerian War of Independence.

 

