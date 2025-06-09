New Potato Variety Gives Double the Produce Farmers Usually Harvested

A newly introduced potato seed variety named Cyerekezo is transforming harvests in Rwanda’s northern highlands, delivering almost double the yields that farmers traditionally expected from older or recycled seed.

Farmers from the “Dukomeze Ubuzima” cooperative in Musanze District say Cyerekezo has exceeded their expectations, producing more than 1.5 tons of potatoes from just 200 kilograms of seed in its trial phase.

Jean de Dieu Ngiruwonsanga, a farmer from Nyamiyaga in Shingiro Sector, said Cyerekezo is showing promise far beyond what they’re used to.

“This new potato seed variety called Cyerekezo was planted to test how well it performs. Judging by the yield, it gives us confidence that it will produce very well,” he said.

Each Cyerekezo plant reportedly yields 10 to 15 tubers, compared to the 4 to 7 potatoes per plant that farmers previously harvested using recycled or outdated varieties. Ngiruwonsanga credits the success to his cooperative’s support system: farmers receive 10 kilograms of seed per season and benefit from a livestock program where pigs are passed along to other members.

Dorothée Ntabanganyimana, a farmer from Kinigi Sector, echoed that sentiment: “We planted just 200 kilograms and got more than a ton. That tells you everything. Cyerekezo will help us become food secure and earn income.”

Cyerekezo is currently in its multiplication phase, where high-performing seeds are replanted and expanded to build larger seed stock.

The variety is part of a broader initiative backed by the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), ASARECA (Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa), and SPF Ikigega to improve potato seed quality in Rwanda.

Dr. Anastase Nduwayezu, a senior potato agronomist at RAB, confirmed the results: “From what we’ve seen with Cyerekezo, a single plant can yield up to 15 tubers. That’s significant. The variety is not only productive but also visually healthy and disease-resistant.”

As of 2025, Rwanda has released 35 potato varieties, including 11 new varieties introduced in the most recent release cycle. These include high-yielding, climate-resilient types like Cyerekezo and Kazeneza, designed to boost farmer incomes and improve food security.

A Solution to an Old Problem

The release of Cyerekezo marks a turning point in a sector long held back by poor-quality seed. Between 2013 and 2019, Rwanda’s national potato production rose from 2.2 million tons to 6 million tons, but productivity per hectare remained low.

Most farmers relied on recycled seeds, which often carried diseases like late blight and bacterial wilt. These seeds reduced the crop’s potential and increased vulnerability to erratic weather.

Programs led by RAB and ASARECA now aim to shift the country toward using certified clean seed, with farmers trained in improved planting and storage methods.

“We trained over 300 farmers on modern cultivation practices and introduced them to clean seed,” said Joshua Sikhu Okonya, ASARECA program officer.

Potato is a major food and cash crop in Rwanda, especially in high-altitude areas with fertile volcanic soils. The crop is predominantly grown in the northern and western districts of Rutsiro, Burera, Musanze, Nyabihu, and parts of Rubavu. These regions—namely, the Buberuka Highlands and Congo-Nile Divide—produce over 80% of Rwanda’s potatoes, supplying the entire country and underpinning the agricultural economy.

However, production slows during Season C (July to September) when farmers prepare fields for the next planting cycle. This pause causes a significant drop in supply, leading to price volatility.

The rainy season during this period also worsens post-harvest losses due to poor drying and storage conditions.

To cushion the market, the government regulates potato prices, aiming to keep them between Rwf 500 and 1,000 per kilogram. But when local production is low, some of the supply is imported from eastern DR Congo, particularly during the rainy off-season.

From Rwanda to DR Congo

Once Rwanda’s potato harvest resumes—typically after October—farmers begin exporting surplus produce to Goma and Bukavu in eastern DR Congo. Rwandan potatoes are cheaper and highly preferred across the border, especially for making fries (amafiriti).

At peak production, over 50 tons of Rwandan potatoes cross into Goma alone daily, a critical boost to Rwanda’s export economy and local farmer income.

Farmers Ready to Scale Up

The success of Cyerekezo has emboldened cooperatives like “Dukomeze Ubuzima,” which began in 2014 with 45 members—mostly people living with disabilities. Today, it has grown to over 500 members, including youth and elders, managing over five hectares of farmland.

Jean Damascène Sinzabaheza, the cooperative’s president, said: “From one plant, we’re getting 10 to 15 potatoes. We planted it on a small plot, multiplied it, and we’re now ready to expand. We used to only afford one hectare. Now we manage five.”

As the authorities intensify efforts to promote certified seed, Cyerekezo is proving to be more than a new variety—it’s a new promise for Rwanda’s food security, farmer incomes, and regional trade.