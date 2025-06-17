Senate Committee Calls for Greater Inclusion of Island Communities in Country’s Dev’t Agenda

On June 16, 2025, Rwanda’s Senate Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights called on the government to ensure that residents of the country’s inhabited islands are fully included in national development plans. The appeal follows findings that some islanders were relocated without adequate compensation, while others continue to live in areas not officially designated for human settlement.

The committee issued its recommendations after conducting visits to several districts with inhabited islands, where they observed critical challenges affecting local communities—ranging from extreme poverty and inadequate infrastructure to unchecked environmental degradation driven by human activity.

Senator Umuhire Adrie, Chairperson of the committee, said the purpose of the field visits was to assess the living conditions of island residents and hear directly from the people affected.

“We had three key objectives,” said Senator Umuhire. “To understand the real-life conditions of island residents, to assess the services and development projects already implemented by the government, and to identify persistent challenges so that sustainable solutions can be found.”

The committee visited islands in the districts of Bugesera, Burera, Musanze, Rutsiro, Nyamasheke, and Rusizi. In each location, residents voiced concerns about unequal access to development opportunities compared to mainland communities. Many cited a lack of recreational facilities, substandard housing, and limited access to public services.

Senator Kanziza Epiphanie, a member of the committee, noted that while the island populations displayed remarkable resilience, their basic needs remain unmet.

“Young people lack sports and recreational spaces,” said Kanziza. “Even though they swim in the lake, they have nowhere else to socialize or relax.”

The Senate committee emphasized the need for an inclusive development approach that leaves no community behind—especially those in geographically isolated areas. Their final report is expected to inform future policy decisions aimed at addressing the disparities facing Rwanda’s island populations.

According to government data, Rwanda has 148 islands with human settlements, but only 19 are officially recognized as inhabited. Of these, just eight islands—Nkombo, Ishywa, Gihaya, Bugarura, Iwawa, Kirehe, Mushungo, and Birwa—are acknowledged as permanently inhabited. Meanwhile, 153 islands are classified as non-residential due to their ecological sensitivity.

Minister of Environment Dr. Valentine Uwamariya expressed concern over continued human activity on islands that are not designated for habitation, stressing the need to align with national land use policies.

“An island is defined as a landmass rising above water and is considered state property. Any activity conducted there must comply with national planning protocols,” said Dr. Uwamariya. “At present, no investor has been granted permission to use any island because we are still working to establish clear operational guidelines.”

She also addressed the contentious issue of Iwawa Island, where residents were previously relocated. Some of those affected have since voiced dissatisfaction with the compensation they received, which reportedly included iron sheets and land for resettlement—but no formal land titles.

“Returning to cultivate these islands is not an option,” said Dr. Uwamariya. “Although some residents now seek compensation at current land value, they had accepted the original terms at the time of relocation.”

Despite these issues, the government is implementing targeted interventions aimed at improving the welfare of recognized island communities. In partnership with development agencies, the Ministry of Environment is distributing energy-efficient cooking stoves, establishing seedling nurseries, and enhancing access to localized weather forecasts through a national network of over 300 meteorological stations.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable coexistence between island populations and their natural surroundings. Lake Kivu’s islands, for instance, are home to over 80 bird species and other rare wildlife, many of which are increasingly threatened by unregulated human settlement and activity.

Minister Uwamariya noted that the Land Law, particularly Article 31, stipulates a ministerial order classifying islands as part of the state’s common heritage. A comprehensive legal framework is being finalized to regulate how islands may be used, including for eco-tourism, limited agriculture, or water-based technologies.

“This law is a critical foundation, but it must be preceded by proper planning. State assets must be used wisely, but people must also be supported to rise out of poverty,” she emphasized.

The Senate Committee stated it will continue working with relevant government institutions to ensure that islands are not left behind in national development plans, and that residents are not stripped of their rights and dignity.

“Islands are valuable resources, but that doesn’t mean their residents should be left behind. They deserve equal access to services and opportunities like any other citizen,” said Senator Umuhire.