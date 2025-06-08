Why Rwanda Withdrew From ECCAS

Rwanda has formally announced its withdrawal from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), citing what it calls persistent political manipulation of the regional bloc by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with the support of certain member states. The announcement was made shortly after the conclusion of the 26th Ordinary Session of the ECCAS Heads of State and Government, held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Rwanda was represented at the high-level summit by Prime Minister Dr. Édouard Ngirente, underscoring the gravity of the moment and the country’s commitment to regional diplomacy — even as it was preparing to walk away from the bloc. According to a communique from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the summit further exposed the distortion of ECCAS’s core mandate and governance principles.

At the heart of Rwanda’s grievance was the deliberate sidelining of its right to assume the rotating chairmanship of the organization — a role it is entitled to under Article 6 of the ECCAS Treaty. Instead, Rwanda says, the summit in Malabo was used to “impose the DRC’s diktat,” sidelining the rules in favor of political interests.

“Rwanda sees no justification for remaining in an organization whose current functioning runs counter to its founding principles and intended purpose,” the statement declared.

A Pattern of Exclusion

The Malabo summit is not the first time Rwanda has felt marginalized within ECCAS. In 2023, Kigali was excluded from the 22nd Summit hosted by Kinshasa under the DRC’s leadership — an incident Rwanda formally protested to the African Union. However, what Kigali describes as “silence and inaction” from the AU and ECCAS leadership has fueled a growing sense that the organization no longer offers neutral or reliable cooperation mechanisms.

“Rwanda denounces the violation of its rights as guaranteed by the constitutive texts of ECCAS,” the Foreign Ministry stated, calling the latest snub the final straw.

Rwanda and DRC: Peace Talks Amid Accusations

The withdrawal comes at a particularly ironic moment. Recent months had seen tentative progress between Rwanda and the DRC, facilitated by the United States and supported by other regional actors. On 18 March 2025, Presidents Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi held a promising bilateral meeting in Doha, Qatar. On 25 April, both nations signed a Declaration of Principles in Washington, with negotiations for a broader peace agreement currently underway.

Despite these developments, Rwandan officials say the DRC continues to undermine trust by dragging regional organizations into their bilateral dispute — including ECCAS, which, according to Kigali, has no mandate over the security crisis in eastern Congo.

“It’s unbelievable and unacceptable,” wrote Rwanda’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, in a social media post, “that the DRC is still whining around in all regional and international organizations accusing Rwanda… despite our active engagement in good-faith peace processes.”

He noted that eastern DRC security efforts fall under the jurisdiction of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with oversight from the African Union-appointed mediator, President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo.

“ECCAS has no business dealing with the crisis in eastern DRC,” Ambassador Nduhungirehe added. “Its involvement is not only redundant, but damaging.”

Realignment in Regional Strategy

Rwanda’s exit from ECCAS could signify a shift in its regional priorities. The country remains an active member of the EAC, a bloc that has seen more tangible progress in trade, infrastructure integration, and security coordination. Kigali is also a part of COMESA and maintains a robust bilateral diplomacy strategy, expanding relations beyond the continent with growing ties in the Gulf, Europe, and North America.

Observers note that ECCAS, while one of the continent’s oldest regional communities, has struggled to assert itself amid newer and more active bodies like the EAC and SADC. In that context, Rwanda’s withdrawal might be less of an isolationist move and more of a strategic consolidation of efforts toward institutions it considers functional and principle-driven.

A senior diplomatic source, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested the decision was made after extensive internal deliberation:

“This is not a knee-jerk move. Rwanda values regional integration — but it will not participate in organizations where rule of law is optional and where process is replaced by politics.”

What Comes Next?

As of now, ECCAS has not issued an official response to Rwanda’s departure. The implications for the bloc’s cohesion remain unclear, especially given recent tensions between multiple member states.

For Rwanda, however, the message is clear. Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente’s presence in Malabo demonstrated a willingness to engage, even as Kigali prepared to take a principled stand.

As the country continues to navigate regional tensions and broker peace through established mediation frameworks, its withdrawal from ECCAS marks a defining moment in its foreign policy — one that places sovereignty, fairness, and institutional integrity above symbolic membership.