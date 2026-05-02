Kagame Heads to Tanzania as Kigali and Dar es Salaam Deepen Economic Ties

KIGALI —President Paul Kagame is expected in Tanzania on May 3, 2026, for a one-day working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations with President Samia Suluhu Hassan, as Rwanda and Tanzania move to deepen cooperation on trade, transport and regional integration.

The visit comes at a time of renewed diplomatic momentum within the East African Community (EAC), with Tanzania hosting a series of high-level engagements involving key regional leaders. Analysts see the engagements as part of a broader effort to consolidate what is often described as the region’s “power triangle” — Kigali, Dar es Salaam and Nairobi — which continues to drive the bloc’s economic and security agenda.

In a statement released ahead of the visit, Tanzania’s Director of Presidential Communications, Bakari Machumu, said the talks between the two leaders will centre on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

“The discussions will focus on matters of mutual cooperation between the two countries,” Machumu said.

In Dar es Salaam, discussions between Kagame and Hassan are expected to focus heavily on trade facilitation and transit logistics, particularly along the Central Corridor, a critical lifeline for landlocked Rwanda. The corridor links Kigali to the Port of Dar es Salaam, serving as one of the country’s main gateways for imports and exports.

For Rwanda, the efficiency and reliability of this route remain central to economic planning. Recent progress, including investments in Tanzania’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), has already helped reduce cargo transit times, but officials on both sides acknowledge that more work is needed — especially in harmonising customs systems and reducing non-tariff barriers.

A key project likely to feature prominently in the talks is the proposed Isaka–Kigali SGR link, which would provide Rwanda with a high-capacity rail connection to the Indian Ocean. Once completed, the railway is expected to significantly lower transport costs, boost trade volumes and enhance regional competitiveness.

Beyond infrastructure, the two leaders are also expected to review progress on joint energy initiatives, notably the Rusumo Hydroelectric Power Project. The project, shared by Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi, is set to generate 80 megawatts of electricity, contributing to regional energy security and supporting industrial growth.

Cooperation in digital innovation is also on the agenda, with Rwanda’s experience in smart city systems and digital public services seen as a potential model for Tanzania’s ongoing digital transformation drive.

On the regional front, security considerations are likely to form part of the discussions, particularly the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Both Rwanda and Tanzania have strategic interests in the region, and their engagement reflects broader efforts within the EAC to coordinate responses to instability and support peace initiatives.

The visit underscores a steady strengthening of relations between Kigali and Dar es Salaam in recent years, marked by increased trade flows, infrastructure collaboration and sustained high-level political dialogue.

As the EAC continues to expand and pursue deeper integration, officials say such engagements are critical to aligning national priorities with regional ambitions — ensuring that cooperation among key member states translates into tangible gains for citizens and businesses across the bloc.

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