China Dismisses Accusations of Exploiting DR Congo Without Helping End Raging Conflict

China has pushed back against growing criticism suggesting it is reaping the benefits of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) vast resources while failing to support peace efforts amid continued instability in the east of the country.

Speaking at a reception with students from the University of Kinshasa at the newly opened Chinese chancery in the capital, Chinese Ambassador to the DRC, Zhao Bin, strongly defended his country’s role, particularly in the wake of the recent peace agreement signed between the DRC and Rwanda on June 27 in Washington under U.S. mediation.

“Less than two weeks ago, the DRC and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington. This de-escalation is a good thing in itself,” Zhao began. “However, dissenting voices are rising in public opinion. Some have even said that ‘China ignores the DRC while only the United States supports it.’ Is that really the case?”

Zhao responded firmly: “Our support for the DRC is unwavering. Our position has never been volatile, nor has it changed overnight.”

The ambassador emphasized that China has remained a principled and steady partner, rejecting any suggestion that Beijing has taken advantage of the country or applied discriminatory practices.

“We have neither used the DRC as a bargaining chip for our own interests, nor introduced any discriminatory measure against it. China adheres to its own diplomatic principles, such as non-interference in the internal affairs of the DRC, while always providing concrete and effective assistance in its own way.”

Zhao further recalled China’s efforts at the international level, noting that when it held the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council in February, it led the adoption of Resolution 2773—passed unanimously with a vote of 15 to 0—which created a foundation for mediation between regional actors.

“China became the broadest common denominator of international support for the DRC, and this resolution opened the way for the various mediations that followed,” he said.

“No other country can substitute that role.”

He added that China’s contribution has gone far beyond diplomacy.

“China has provided significant military, economic, and trade assistance to the DRC, which enables it not only to manage the current crisis effectively but also to tackle its underlying root causes.”

To underline this commitment, Zhao pointed to recent humanitarian support delivered by China, which included a comprehensive emergency aid package.

“Recently, the Chinese side provided the Congolese side with a ‘three-in-one’ emergency humanitarian aid package that included rice, tents, medical supplies, and US $1 million in cash to respond to the urgent needs of the Congolese people,” he said.

“For us, this is proof that China is deeply concerned about the suffering in the DRC.”

Zhao stressed that the relationship between the two countries is based on a long-standing tradition of mutual respect and shared interest.

“China and the DRC have a long tradition of mutual support on their core interests. China is deeply attached to the suffering of the eastern DRC, even though it is in no way linked to the origin of this crisis,” he explained.

“China has taken concrete measures to firmly support the DRC in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

As a final reminder of the depth of the bilateral partnership, Zhao noted that the DRC is now China’s top trading partner and largest investment destination in Africa, a relationship he described as one of the strongest pillars of China-Africa cooperation.

“The record of Sino-Congolese cooperation is the most remarkable example of China-Africa collaboration,” Zhao concluded.