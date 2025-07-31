Excessive Screen Time for Children Causes Negative Behaviors – Study

Spending too much time in front of screens such as phones, tablets or televisions, can lead to emotional and behavioral problems in children—and those problems may lead to even more screen use, according to a major new study.

The research, published in the journal Psychological Bulletin, was carried out by a team of international scientists and looked at data from over 292,000 children under the age of 10. The team reviewed 117 studies from countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Dr. Michael Noetel, one of the authors and a psychology professor at the University of Queensland, explained that screen time has become a huge part of children’s lives, whether for watching TV, playing video games, chatting with friends, or doing schoolwork online. But the more time children spend on screens, the more likely they are to develop problems like anxiety, aggression, low self-confidence, and hyperactivity.

“Kids are turning to screens more and more—not just for fun, but also to deal with stress or emotions. But that can create a harmful cycle,” said Dr. Noetel. “Screens can make emotional problems worse, and those same problems make kids want to spend more time on screens.”

Older Kids and Girls More Affected

The study found that the impact of screen time varies depending on age and gender. Children aged 6 to 10 are more affected by screen use than younger kids aged 0 to 5. Girls were more likely to develop emotional issues like anxiety or low self-esteem, while boys tended to use screens more when they were already dealing with emotional struggles.

The type of screen activity also matters. For example, playing video games was linked to more behavior problems than using screens for school or watching educational videos. Children who were already struggling emotionally were also more likely to use games to cope, the researchers found.

Parents Should Pay Attention

Lead researcher Dr. Roberta Vasconcellos, a lecturer at the University of New South Wales, said the findings highlight the need for parents to be more mindful of how their children use screens. “It’s not just about how much time children spend on screens, but what they’re doing and why,” she said.

The researchers suggest that parents should use tools like screen time limits and content filters, but also look beyond restrictions. Children who are glued to screens may need emotional support or counseling—not just less screen time.

Dr. Vasconcellos added that the study brings us closer to understanding the true impact of screen time. Because all 117 studies followed children over a period of at least six months, the results provide stronger evidence than previous research that looked at children at only one point in time.

“We’re not saying all screen time is bad,” said Dr. Noetel. “But this research shows the importance of balance, structure, and support. Children need help learning how to manage both their emotions and their digital habits.”

What This Means for Families

With screens becoming part of daily life, especially after the rise of online learning and digital entertainment, experts say parents and teachers need to guide children carefully. Managing screen time, encouraging outdoor play, and having open conversations about emotions could help children grow up healthier and happier.

In Rwanda, UNICEF has conducted campaigns urging parents to control children access to gadgets like phones, tablets and others, that have access to the internet. The more time your children spend online, said the campaign message, the greater the chances of them falling prey to online abusers, cyber bullying, cyber-stalking and exposure to inappropriate content. ⁣

The researchers hope their findings will help families, educators, and policymakers create better guidelines for children’s screen use and mental health.

* The study titled “Electronic screen use and children’s socioemotional problems: A systematic review and meta-analysis of longitudinal studies” was published online on June 9, 2025, by the American Psychological Association.