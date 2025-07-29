“Find The Giant Within,” Kagame And The Giants of Africa Festival, Urge Africa’s Youth

From all four corners of the continent, they were welcomed into the heart of Africa, as Rwanda is often referred to. For the second time, since its inauguration in 2023, the Giant of Africa Festival, celebrated all that the continent has to offer, in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

Fourty teams, from twenty countries. Heading south came Morocco, Somalia, Ethiopia, as South Africa, Botswana, headed northwards. From the East, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, with Ghana, Benin and Nigeria, from the west, among the nations, represented by their young people to the festival.

They came bearing their nation’s flags, in traditional dress, performing the dances that most identify their societies. The predominantly young audience that packed the huge BK arena rewarded them with unbridled cheers, with some earning more than others.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, which, thanks to its government’s anti Rwanda stance, was an unexpected visitor, and that fact earned them one of the largest cheers of the night. It was an affecting moment, as though to say, you are welcome amongst us, despite perceived differences. “You are welcome here” President Kagame, had said to all the twenty nations’ representatives, in his short address, “and I mean it” he emphasised, “you are welcome here.”

Through deafening cheers, Ethiopia, Morocco, Burkina Faso, were informed by the audience, that their dance and costumes met with special approval. Kenya was not to be outdone, although it must be noted that most of their cheers came from the large Kenyan contingent in the arena. And while they looked most elegant and spectacular in their national dress, Rwanda must accept they got the largest cheer only because the audience was in a sense cheering itself.

The inspiration behind the Giants of Africa festival, Masai Ujiri, gave a rousing speech that challenged the continent’s young people, to be “the best in the world” in all that they do.

For all that to happen however, he noted, Africa needed the right kind of leadership, and with that he called upon a man, who is a “leader” “a basketball fan, sometimes, a basketball player, a friend,” President Paul Kagame.

The tall figure of President Kagame, glided down the stairs, seemingly carried by the loud cheers that always greet him, whenever he is in the presence of Rwanda’s young people. Entertainment is education by stealth, so goes the adage, and it was one to which President Kagame effortlessly adhered. His remarks were delivered in celebratory mood, while reminding young people especially of the challenges that lie in the way of realising Africa’s unbounded potential.

“I want you to believe in the giants that you are…go out there, work hard, put in the time on the court [basketball court], off the court…that is how you realise the giant in you, that’s what Africa needs to do…Africa cannot continue to lag behind the rest of the world…come out and show the giants that you are. Giants develop, grow, stand tall and believe in themselves.”

The cheers carried him back to his place, the tempo raised even higher, as the arena lived up to the description of festival. Rwanda’s most popular performers took to the stage, dancer and choreographer, Sherrie Silver and her team of dancers performed a high octane dance, and there was the inevitable man on vertiginous stilts, no doubt signifying a giant of Africa.

VIEW MORE PICTURES FROM THE OPENING CEREMONY

The festival may entertain and educate by stealth, but the educational aspect is unmistakable. According to the organisers, the Giants of Africa Festival, “is a week-long experience that brings together youth from across the continent, creating a catalyst for unity and personal growth. The participants discover their potential, forge deep cross-cultural connections, and celebrate their diverse identities while building a network of lifelong friendships. Beyond the week, these young leaders return home inspired to uplift their communities and shape the future of the continent.”

They might have added that the festival also showcases how the game of basketball can lead to opportunities beyond the sport itself, inspiring, changing other lives.

The entertainment in this year’s festival was interspersed with stories from young people to inspire their peers. A panel discussion featuring one of America’s most well known television anchors, Robin Roberts, who hosts ABC’s Good Morning America, and former WBA star, Chiney Ogwumike, now an NBA/WNBA analyst host on ESPN, brought an international dimension.

The week that began on the 26th will include an event for women’s empowerment, the unveiling of new community courts, and a basketball camp and tournament.

Sport in general, and in this case basketball, in particular, possess attributes, including discipline, a determination to challenge the self to reach the fullest potential. The Giants of Africa Festival aims to inculcate such attributes in the young people of Africa, to help them find the giants within.