RDF Bids Farewell to Retiring Service Members in National Send-Off Ceremony

Kigali – The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) has officially honoured and bid farewell to a group of its service members who have reached retirement age or concluded their service contracts.

The event marked the 13th formal retirement ceremony organized by the RDF, reflecting the institution’s commitment to recognizing the sacrifices and service of its personnel.

The send-off ceremony for RDF Generals and Senior Officers was held at the RDF Headquarters in Kimihurura, while similar ceremonies for Junior Officers and Other Ranks took place at each RDF Division headquarters across the country, as well as at the RDF General Headquarters in Kanombe for units based around Kigali.

Presiding over the ceremony on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief, President Paul Kagame, was the Minister of Defence, Honourable Juvenal Marizamunda.

He was joined by the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen MK Mubarakh, alongside RDF service chiefs, senior officers, retirees, and their families.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Minister Marizamunda expressed the nation’s deep gratitude for the retirees’ decades of service.

“You stood firm during the liberation struggle, halted the Genocide against the Tutsi, and have been central to Rwanda’s rebuilding journey,” he said. “Your contributions helped transform the RDF into a professional and respected institution at home and on the international stage.”

The Defence Minister emphasized that even in retirement, the wisdom and experience of the outgoing officers remain valuable to the nation and encouraged them to stay connected to the RDF family.

The RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Gen MK Mubarakh, also praised the retirees for their discipline, loyalty, and commitment throughout their military careers.

“While you are retiring from active duty, you are not retiring from the values of the RDF,” he said “These values—patriotism, integrity, and service—will continue to guide you as citizens ready to contribute wherever needed.”

The CDF also took a moment to recognize the spouses and families of the retirees, acknowledging the crucial role they played behind the scenes, often in the absence of their loved ones.

“Your resilience and support have been part of our strength,” he noted.

Speaking on behalf of the retiring officers, Maj Gen (Rtd) Wilson Gumisiriza expressed pride in the RDF’s transformation over the years. He thanked the Commander-in-Chief for the leadership that helped shape the RDF into the respected force it is today.

“Though we leave active duty, we remain committed to serving Rwanda in any way we can. We may be removing the uniform, but not the duty to our country,” he said.

As a token of appreciation, each retiree was awarded a certificate recognizing their dedicated service to the Rwanda Defence Force and the nation.

The RDF retirement ceremonies reflect both a tradition of honour and a passing of the torch, as the institution continues to evolve while acknowledging the foundations laid by those who came before.