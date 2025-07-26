Nearly 500 People Employed by Zaria Court Kigali

As the countdown to the grand opening of Zaria Court Kigali reaches its final hours, the landmark facility is already open and operational ahead of the official launch on Monday, July 28, 2025, at its headquarters in Kigali.

A $26 million investment, Zaria Court is the first physical realization of the Zaria Group’s arena ecosystem strategy—designed to serve Africa’s young, urban population while fostering sustainable economic opportunities.

WATCH THE TOUR HERE AND PHOTOS HERE

The facility includes:

An 80-room boutique hotel

A 2,000-seat event space

A podcast studio and creative co-working space

A public basketball court and five-a-side football pitches

A modern fitness gym

A curated selection of restaurants, a sports bar, and retail outlets

Public open spaces, including a children’s playground

Zaria Court was developed by Zaria Court Group, under the leadership of Masai Ujiri, a British-born investor of African heritage best known as the longtime President of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. The project reflects Ujiri’s bold investment thesis: “sports and entertainment infrastructure is infrastructure.”

Anchored in sports, Zaria Court aims to be a cultural hub for Africa’s growing middle class, especially millennials and Gen Z seeking authentic, lifestyle-driven experiences. The Kigali launch is the first step in the group’s broader expansion plan, which includes five flagship sites in major African cities by 2030.

Importantly, Zaria Court Kigali has already created nearly 500 jobs, with a focus on women and youth. The project also supports retail incubation programs targeting women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In an exclusive interview with Kigali Today media team, Che Rupari, Brand and Campus Manager of Zaria Court Kigali, shared insights into the vision behind this multi-functional complex that blends business, sports, hospitality, and entertainment.

“This development is meant to complement other infrastructure like BK Arena, Amahoro Stadium, and Petit Stade,” said Rupari. “Whether someone is coming from any of these venues to relax, they won’t have to go far. From swimming, mini football, basketball, watching international sports on big screens, shopping, or just bringing kids to play—or even staying at the hotel—everything is available right here without needing to criss-cross Kigali.”

Rupari emphasized the project’s job-creation impact: “As of now, about 500 people have been employed, and considering we’re just getting started, the number of jobs—especially for young people—will only increase as we grow.”

Zaria Court Kigali was officially launched with a foundation stone ceremony on June 14, 2023, officiated by President Paul Kagame and Masai Ujiri. Today, the complex is fully complete and already in use.