Crystal Ventures Ltd (CVL), one of Rwanda’s most influential investment firms, has announced the appointment of Mr. Nick Barigye as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, Nick Barigye Named CEO Crystal Ventures, Rwanda’s Most Influential Investment Firm immediately.

He takes over from Mr. Jack Kayonga, who has led the company since March 2020.

The appointment was confirmed in an official announcement by CVL’s Board of Directors and Management, who described Barigye as a seasoned leader with vast experience across multiple sectors and a proven track record in operational excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Mr. Barigye joins CVL from the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC), where he served as CEO for over five years.

During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in positioning Rwanda as a Pan-African financial hub, achieving notable success in global visibility, investor confidence, and institutional partnerships.

“We’re especially proud to welcome him back as an alumnus of CVL,” the company stated. “With his global and local insights, we are confident that under his leadership, CVL will continue to thrive and advance its strategic goals.”

Barigye’s return to CVL marks a homecoming to the institution where he previously held key roles before joining KIFC.

His appointment comes at a time when CVL is expanding its portfolio in infrastructure, agriculture, real estate, and technology investments across Rwanda and the region.

His predecessor, Jack Kayonga, who took over as CEO in March 2020, is credited with steering the company through a period of pandemic-related uncertainty while consolidating its position as a key player in Rwanda’s private sector growth.

CVL, the investment arm of RPF party, is known for its expansive footprint in strategic sectors that drive national development.

The firm has stated that the transition in leadership is part of a broader strategy to sustain long-term growth and reinforce Rwanda’s competitive edge in regional and global markets.