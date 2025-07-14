Agreeing to Hold Suspect Property Could Make You an Accomplice, RIB Warns

Kigali – The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has issued a stern warning to the public: agreeing to hold property or money on behalf of someone else—especially when the source of those assets is unclear—could lead to prosecution as an accomplice in a financial crime.

The reminder follows the arrest of Ingabire Clement, a Senior Civil Engineer in the City of Kigali, who is under investigation for suspected illicit enrichment and money laundering.

He was detained after several days of inquiry and is currently being held at RIB’s Nyarugenge station. His file has been submitted to the National Public Prosecution Authority.

According to RIB, many individuals unknowingly—or sometimes willingly—agree to register or safeguard property or funds that belong to others whose wealth may have been obtained through unlawful means.

This often happens during corruption investigations, when suspects attempt to hide their assets using the names of friends, relatives, or business associates.

“Agreeing to hold suspect property, especially when you cannot explain its origin, is not a harmless favor—it is a criminal offense,” RIB said in its statement.

The law treats such acts as complicity in concealment, punishable by fines and imprisonment.

RIB emphasized that ignorance or loyalty does not absolve someone of responsibility if they assist in shielding illicit assets.

In a broader message, the agency also warned public officials and civil servants against abusing their positions for personal gain, noting that Rwanda’s legal framework remains firm on corruption, embezzlement, and related offenses.

The case of Ingabire Clement has reignited public scrutiny over transparency in public works and infrastructure management within the City of Kigali. RIB says further investigations are underway, and additional individuals may be implicated.

“This is not just about one case,” the agency stated. “It is a reminder to all citizens: do not allow yourself to be used as a shield for illegal wealth.”