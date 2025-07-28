President Kagame Highlights the Power of Sports in Building Communities

Kigali — Speaking at the official opening of Zaria Court, an event that also marked a key moment in the weeklong Giants of Africa Festival, President Paul Kagame shared his heartfelt reflections on the transformative power of sports across Africa.

Zaria is a comprehensive sports and lifestyle complex located in Kigali, neighboring major landmarks such as BK Arena and the Amahoro National Stadium.

The complex includes Zaria Court — a state-of-the-art indoor basketball arena — as well as hotel accommodations, lush green spaces, multiple sports courts, and facilities designed to support both athletes and visitors.

This integrated development aims to provide world-class amenities that foster sports excellence while promoting community engagement and tourism.

“I wasn’t a sportsman, at least not playing sports, but I am a sportsman at heart,” President Kagame said, emphasizing the deeper social impact of sports beyond competition. He noted that sports play a vital role in building communities, families, and individuals.

This vision underpins Rwanda’s ambitious plans for a dedicated sports city — a project that continues to grow with the aim of nurturing talent and fostering unity.

“That’s how the idea of building this sports city came up. And we are not stopping here. We keep growing. We keep going,” he declared.

Highlighting the economic potential of sports, President Kagame cited statistics showing that sports-related activities across Africa generate tens of billions of dollars annually.

He called on leaders at all levels to encourage active participation in this sector so that more Africans can benefit from its growth.

“It is no longer something you just listen to and think it is for others and not for you. Now people believe. When they start believing and see things happening, then they believe even more and get more involved. And the sky is the limit,” he concluded.

President Kagame’s address echoed the spirit of the Giants of Africa Festival, which aims to celebrate and cultivate African talent in sports and beyond, inspiring the continent’s youth to dream big and aim high.