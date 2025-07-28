Not Just Tech—How Rwanda Focuses on Standards in Digital Learning

As smartboards, tablets, and AI-powered tools become more common in classrooms across Rwanda, a deeper conversation is emerging beyond the gadgets: What rules and standards are guiding this digital transformation?

At the heart of Rwanda’s education technology push lies a strategic focus on structure—not just innovation.

Experts say it’s the country’s commitment to clear policies, integration frameworks, and teacher-centered systems that has enabled EdTech to take root meaningfully, even in areas with limited access. It’s a reminder that in education, technology alone isn’t enough—how it’s used, guided, and made equitable matters most.

This focus came into the spotlight during the July 2025 edition of EdTech Mondays Rwanda, aired KT Radio and other Kigali Today channels under the theme: *“Standards for Seamless EdTech Integration into Curricula.”*

Technology as a Teaching Support, Not Replacement:

Experts emphasized that Rwanda’s progress in EdTech is the result of deliberate planning. From setting teacher qualification standards for online instruction to designing learner-centered content, Rwanda has taken a structured approach to ensure digital tools are meaningful and accessible—even in the face of connectivity and equipment gaps.

Theoneste Ndayisenga, founder and CEO of Global Nexus, underscored that educational technology is a support system, not a substitute. “Although technology is available and helps in education, it has not replaced teachers but has made life easier—especially in their teaching—because they can reach students beyond Rwanda,” he explained.

He added: “A teacher can now teach more than 100 students located in different countries and time zones. But for that to happen, the teacher must have access to the right tools and guidelines.”

Ndayisenga emphasized that digital teaching guidelines in Rwanda have empowered educators to tailor lessons to different student needs, using formats like visuals and audio, while adhering to standards like age requirements and personal data handling.

Teachers Face Real-World Challenges:

While policy frameworks are evolving, challenges on the ground persist—especially for teachers. Casmir Manirareba, Director of Studies at St. Paul International School, shared that many teachers only get to use computers once they arrive at school, limiting their capacity to prepare and experiment with digital lessons at home.

“With the advent of technology, students are learning from various platforms outside school. So, when they come to class, the teacher must be more prepared than ever,” he said. “That preparation takes time and requires regular access to computers—something not all teachers have.”

Manirareba stressed that ongoing training and access to digital tools outside school hours are essential if teachers are to keep up with their increasingly tech-savvy students.

Policy, Partnerships, and Expanding Access:

From the government’s side, efforts are underway to bridge infrastructure gaps. Vincent Nyirigira, Director of Digital Content and Instructional Technology Development at the Rwanda Education Board (REB), said the government continues to prioritize internet connectivity, equipment access, and partnerships with the private sector to expand EdTech.

Out of Rwanda’s 3,653 public and government-aided schools, over 2,000 are now connected to the internet—a 55% coverage rate. “We are working closely with service providers to close the gap, and the results are encouraging,” Nyirigira said.

He added that while Rwanda lacks very specific regulations on EdTech innovation, the broader national strategies and policies offer a strong foundation for private-sector players to develop new tools and platforms. Innovation is encouraged, especially when it aligns with learner-centered goals.

Ndayisenga urged tech entrepreneurs to go beyond building tools and engage in awareness campaigns. “Teachers and students must first know that technology exists and understand how to use it effectively,” he said. “Used well, it makes teaching easier and learning deeper. But if misused—or misunderstood—it loses value.”

He concluded with a warning: even as artificial intelligence becomes more available, it should complement—not replace—the cognitive and intellectual engagement of teachers and learners.