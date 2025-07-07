Rwandan Duo Tapped for Prestigious FC Bayern World Squad

Kigali – Two promising Rwandan footballers, Ndayishimiye Barthazar and David Okoce, have been selected to join the prestigious U19 FC Bayern World Squad for its 2025 edition.
The announcement, made by the Ministry of Sports, marks a significant milestone for the nation’s burgeoning youth football development and highlights the success of the FC Bayern Academy Rwanda.
The duo, who have demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication at the local academy, will now represent Rwanda on an international platform.
Their selection is a proud moment, reflecting the country’s commitment to nurturing and showcasing its young athletes globally.
Nelly MUKAZAYIRE, the Minister of Sports, lauded the achievement.
“The selection of Barthazar and David to the U19 FC Bayern World Squad is a proud moment for Rwanda,” she stated. “It reflects both their exceptional talent and the success of our youth development efforts. We believe they will represent our country with excellence and inspire many more young Rwandans to pursue their dreams through sport.”
This year marks the fifth edition of the FC Bayern World Squad program, which brings together 23 talented young players born in 2007 and 2008 from 16 different nations.
With Audi returning as a strong partner, the initiative aims to develop the participants not only as footballers but also as individuals.
The team will prominently feature the ‘Red against Racism’ logo on their chests, underscoring the program’s commitment to social values.
Guided by FC Bayern legends, the players are in expert hands. Former Dutch international Roy Makaay returns as head coach, supported by assistant coach Diego Contento and goalkeeping coach Bernd Dreher.
The coaches will provide world-class training and mentorship intended to shape the players’ future careers.
The intensive program is structured in three key phases across two continents. Barthazar and Okoce have already completed the initial training phase at FC Bayern’s state-of-the-art facilities in Munich, Germany, from July 1st to 4th.
They are currently in China from July 5th to 13th, participating in international activities in Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Taicang.
The squad will then return to Munich for the final stage of the program, running from July 14th to 27th.
Fans worldwide can follow their journey through a three-part documentary series that will capture the emotional and sporting development of the diverse group of young talents.