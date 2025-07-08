Shora I Rwanda: BK Invites Rwandans Abroad to Invest in Rwanda’s Future at 2025 Convention USA

Dallas, Texas – From celebrating heritage to shaping the future, the 2025 Rwanda Convention USA brought together Rwandans and Friends of Rwanda for a two-day experience in Dallas.

At the center of this gathering was Bank of Kigali, not just to connect, but to partner with the Rwandan community abroad in fueling the country’s next chapter of growth.

Marking 31 years since Rwanda’s Liberation, this year’s convention served as both a moment of remembrance and a platform for vision.

Attendees from across the United States and beyond gathered to reflect on Rwanda’s transformation, and to explore how they, too, could continue to contribute to building what comes next.

Bank of Kigali used the convention platform to launch BK Capital Fixed Income Fund, a solution tailored specifically for the Rwandan diaspora and international investors. Offering annual returns of 5–6%, the fund presents a secure, transparent path to invest in Rwanda’s future while meeting global financial standards. Investors can invest from $2,000, withdraw at any time, borrow against it, or even use it as collateral. The fund is certified by Rwanda’s Capital Market Authority.

Bank of Kigali also showcased its diaspora mortgage offerings, designed to make property ownership in Rwanda faster and more accessible. Whether building a family home in Kigali or purchasing an apartment in Rubavu, BK provides financing and expert advisory services to make ownership back home a reality.

For diaspora clients, BK’s foreign currency accounts, available in RWF, USD, GBP, EUR, and CAD, come with zero maintenance fees, and free incoming transfers. Customers can open and manage their accounts entirely online, through the BK Mobile App or Internet Banking, from anywhere in the world.

“Our goal is simple: to empower the diaspora with real tools to invest meaningfully back home,” said Desire Rumanyika, Chief Retail and Digital Officer at Bank of Kigali. “Bank of Kigali is more than a bridge, it’s your trusted partner in turning belief into action, and action into impact, as we work together to realize Rwanda’s Vision 2050.”

BK Foundation was also present at the convention to engage the Rwandan diaspora on the work being done across its three core pillars: Education, Empowerment, and Environmental Conservation. By supporting BK Foundation, members of the diaspora can actively contribute to its philanthropic mission and play a part in social transformation in Rwanda.

Bank of Kigali continues to create solutions that meet the aspirations of Rwandans, wherever they are in the world. The time to act is now. Shora I Rwanda with Bank of Kigali, and be part of a legacy that lasts generations.