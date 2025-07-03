Spending on Agriculture Increases 6 Percent in New Budget

The government has increased its spending on agriculture by 6 percent in the 2025/2026 national budget, rising from Rwf 222 billion last year to Rwf 236 billion this year.

This shows the government’s continued focus on supporting farmers and growing the agriculture sector.

Agriculture is very important in Rwanda because it provides food and jobs for many people. The extra money will help farmers get better seeds, fertilizers, and support services they need to produce more food.

It will also fund important institutions like the Rwanda Agriculture Board, which helps organize farm programs and training.

This year’s budget includes new projects to help farmers in fresh ways. One project is the Smart Food Value Chain Management, which will use technology to connect farmers to markets and help them sell their products more easily.

Another new project is the Food Basket Sites, which are special places in farming areas where farmers can store their crops safely before selling them. This will help reduce food waste.

The government is also investing in improving export logistics, like better roads and cold storage facilities. This means fruits, vegetables, and other crops will stay fresh longer and reach buyers in other countries faster. These improvements can help farmers earn more money from selling their products abroad.

There is also a focus on helping families grow food that is good for their health. The budget supports nutrition-sensitive agriculture, encouraging farmers to grow nutritious foods while also protecting the environment and preparing for changing weather.

Other new developments include support for expanding tea farming, introducing silk farming to create new jobs, and setting up a breeding center to improve livestock quality.

The Kwihaza Project is another important initiative that helps families become self-reliant by growing food for themselves and selling what they don’t need.

While agriculture accounts for about 3.36 percent of the total government budget, these investments aim to improve the lives of many Rwandans by making farming more productive and profitable.

Experts say the 6 percent increase is a steady step forward. With these new projects and ongoing support, agriculture will continue to be a key part of Rwanda’s economic growth and food security.