Campaigners Demand Adoption of World Map Showing ‘True Size’ of Africa

The African Union has thrown its weight behind a growing movement to “correct the map,” calling for the world to move away from the centuries-old Mercator projection in favor of new mapping systems that more accurately depict Africa’s true size.

The campaign, known as “Correct the Map”, has gained momentum across the continent as educators, policymakers, and cultural leaders argue that geography is more than just lines on paper. They insist it is also a reflection of history, identity, and power.

At the heart of the issue is the Mercator projection, a cartographic system first developed in the 16th century by Flemish geographer Gerardus Mercator.

Designed primarily to help sailors navigate the seas, the projection dramatically distorts the relative sizes of countries and continents. Africa, in particular, appears far smaller than it really is, while Europe and North America are shown disproportionately large.

This distortion, campaigners argue, has not only shaped how students around the world visualize global geography but has also reinforced a hierarchy that places the Global North at the center of knowledge and power.

“The maps we grew up with were not neutral. They carried a message,” said one advocate of the initiative. “By making Africa look smaller than it is, they made Africa look less important. Correcting the map is about correcting that message.”

In 2018, geographers developed the Equal Earth projection, a new design created specifically for educational purposes. Unlike Mercator’s map, Equal Earth preserves the relative size of continents, making Africa appear in its true vastness.

For comparison, Africa is larger than the United States, China, India, and most of Europe combined. Yet in many classrooms and online platforms, the Mercator map remains the default.

Supporters of the Correct the Map campaign believe switching to Equal Earth or similar projections would have significant cultural and psychological benefits. They argue it would help young Africans see their continent not as a diminished landmass but as the global giant it truly is.

The African Union’s endorsement is a milestone in this effort. Officials say they will lobby schools, publishers, and international institutions to replace Mercator with more accurate maps. The campaign is also targeting technology companies, such as those behind popular digital mapping platforms, to update their visuals.

For many Africans, the push to adopt a map that shows the continent’s real size is about reclaiming narrative. Just as debates over statues, monuments, and history books reflect struggles over memory and power, so too does the world map.

“Geography shapes worldview,” another campaign leader explained. “If the map says your home is small, you grow up believing your home is small. But if the map shows the truth, you grow up knowing your home is vast and powerful. That changes everything.”

As Correct the Map gathers support, its champions hope that future generations will learn about the world with Africa depicted in proportion—no longer diminished by a tool designed in Europe half a millennium ago, but restored to its rightful scale.

The Correct the Map campaign is being led by the advocacy groups ‘Africa No Filter’ and ‘Speak Up Africa’.