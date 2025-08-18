Wheels of Unity: Rwanda Hosts Global Cycling Movement Before UCI Championships

As Rwanda makes final preparations to host the UCI Road World Championships—the first ever held in Africa—the country has welcomed Ride for Unity, a global cycling movement that harnesses the power of riding to connect people, build trust, and strengthen communities.

On Sunday, August 17, 2025, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, the Rwanda Cycling Federation, and the City of Kigali, Rwanda officially received the Ride for Unity team.

This international initiative brings together cyclists from across the world to share experiences with Rwandan youth, educators, and community changemakers through a week of cycling, dialogue, and cultural exchange.

The opening day saw international riders join thousands of Kigali residents for the city’s Car-Free Day, where activities included fun rides, physical fitness stations, an arts and music festival, and a solemn visit to the Genocide against the Tutsi Memorial.

Kigali City Mayor Dusengiyumva Emmanuel expressed his delight at hosting the event: “We are so thrilled and grateful that you have chosen the City of a Thousand Hills for this chapter of your global activities. Kigali is positioning itself as a welcoming hub for major events, not only in sports but also conferences and cultural exchanges that bring people together. Sports can create an environment for people to thrive and be the best they can be. Kigali is honored to host you.”

The Ministry of Sports, represented by Permanent Secretary Candy Basomingera, also praised the initiative: “It’s a pleasure to welcome the Ride for Unity team to Rwanda. Our Sports Vision focuses on empowering communities, developing talent, and bringing people together. Sport is a powerful tool of unity, discipline, tolerance, and resilience. Cycling, in particular, holds a special place in Rwanda’s heart—it connects communities and inspires perseverance. With the UCI World Championships approaching in September, this moment could not be more fitting. May every challenge you face on this ride strengthen our shared journey towards unity.”

Over the course of eight days, the Ride for Unity team will cycle across Rwanda, blending sport with culture, education, and conservation. Their journey includes:

Riding to Gishwati–Mukura National Park to meet and harvest coffee with local farmers.

Hosting integration workshops with Rwanda Action’s special needs children and alumni.

Experiencing leadership through a canopy walk and cycling in Nyungwe Forest.

Visiting the King’s Palace in Nyanza and holding sports leadership sessions with the Peace Football Academy and youth at the Agahozo Shalom Youth Village.

Taking part in a cultural challenge in a local village and joining entrepreneurship workshops with students.

Concluding with a ride to Akagera National Park for a rhino conservation tour with cycling legend Phil Liggett, before a grand finale in Kigali.

The tour will end with a 5 km public ride into the capital, capped by a festive city street party—a symbolic celebration of unity, resilience, and Rwanda’s growing reputation as a global cycling destination.