Mozambican Defence Minister in Rwanda to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Mozambique National Defence Minister Major General Cristóvão Artur Chume lays wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center, accompanied by delegation

Kigali – The Minister of National Defence of Mozambique Major General Cristóvão Artur Chume, is in Rwanda for a working visit focused on reinforcing defence cooperation between the two countries.

He is accompanied by Mozambican Armed Forces Army Commander Maj Gen André Rafael Mahunguane and CP Fabião Pedro Nhancololo, Commander of the Law and Order Service of the national police.

As part of their programme, the delegation this morning visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center, where they paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

They also toured the Campaign Against Genocide Museum before continuing with official engagements. This afternoon, the delegation is scheduled to visit the Rwanda Defence Force Headquarters.

Rwanda and Mozambique share strong security ties, first established under Mozambique’s previous government and reinforced by the recently elected administration in Maputo.

In 2022, Mozambique invited Rwanda to support its fight against a deadly Islamist insurgency in Cabo Delgado Province.

Since their deployment, Rwandan security forces — both Army and Police — have played a critical role in stabilizing the northern region, allowing tens of thousands of displaced families to return home.

Reconstruction and social recovery efforts are also underway, marking a turning point in the province’s security and development.

The ongoing partnership highlights the depth of cooperation between Kigali and Maputo in addressing regional security threats and building lasting stability.

