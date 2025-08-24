Mozambique Seeks to Expand Defence and Security Ties With Rwanda

The Minister of National Defence of Mozambique Major General Cristóvão Artur Chume, is in Rwanda for a three-day working visit aimed at strengthening the existing defence cooperation between the two nations.

He is accompanied by senior Mozambican security officials, including Armed Forces Army Commander Maj Gen André Rafael Mahunguane and CP Fabião Pedro Nhancololo, Commander of the Law and Order Service of the National Police of Mozambique.

During the visit, Minister Cristóvão and his delegation visited the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters, where they held discussions with Rwanda’s Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda, alongside the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, General MK Mubarakh.

Bilateral talks focused on deepening collaboration in security and defence.

The Mozambican delegation also received a briefing on regional security dynamics, including Rwanda’s contribution to peace and stability efforts across Africa and beyond.

Speaking to the media, Minister Cristóvão underlined that the visit primarily sought to strengthen defence and security cooperation, emphasizing Rwanda’s role as a key partner to Mozambique not only in military operations but also in socio-economic development.

He highlighted the impact of joint operations conducted with Rwanda Security Forces in Cabo Delgado Province, noting that they have significantly contributed to restoring stability, enabling displaced residents to return home.

“These operations have been crucial in degrading the insurgency,” he said, commending the courage and sacrifice of Rwandan troops serving in Mozambique.

The Minister further revealed that Mozambique and Rwanda also collaborate in training and intelligence exchange, stressing that terrorism remains their common threat in the region.

As part of their itinerary, Minister Cristóvão and his delegation visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where they paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and later toured the Campaign Against Genocide Museum.