Mozambique is Rwanda’s “Strategic Partner” in Southern Africa – President Chapo

Visiting Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo has officially designated his nation as Rwanda’s strategic gateway to Southern Africa, urging increased investment and highlighting a rapidly evolving partnership that now extends far beyond security cooperation.

President Chapo began his address to Rwandan business leaders in Kigali by thanking Rwandan forces for their critical role in restoring peace in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

“They are helping to bring peace, stability, and trust to our people,” he stated.

He emphasized that the relationship has been elevated from a primarily security-focused alliance to a comprehensive one encompassing deep business and economic ties.

“This meeting represents a strong relationship and link between both nations,” Chapo said, outlining a vision to build a shared future of prosperous development based on existing agreements.

To unlock this potential, President Chapo called on Rwandan investors to pursue opportunities in key sectors, including: Agriculture and agro-processing; Energy resources and logistics; Industry, fisheries, and conservation; and Tourism and gastronomy

A critical step, he noted, is establishing direct air links to bridge the physical distance between the two nations.

“The air link between Kigali and Maputo is currently under discussion between both Heads of State,” he revealed.

Chapo’s vision centers on co-investment and joint ventures that create jobs for women and youth.

“We are inviting all of you to see Mozambique as your strategic partner for southern Africa. We are going to build joint ventures, exchange experiences, and expand our cooperation,” he stated.

This partnership, he concluded, is about more than bilateral gain; it is about African leadership. He urged Rwanda and Mozambique to play a leading role in the continent’s development through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), advocating for shared responsibility and the restoration of Africa’s dignity.