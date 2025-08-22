New StartUp TV Contest To Boost Entrepreneurship in Rwanda

Young Rwandan entrepreneurs with business ideas now have a chance to showcase and grow their innovations through a new TV competition called *Tangira StartUp TV Contest*.

The contest aims to help local entrepreneurs gain business skills, visibility, access to finance, and connections with stakeholders to support the growth of the enterprise sector.

The project also seeks to create a free resource of entrepreneurship content in Kinyarwanda that can benefit many start-ups across the country.

With over Rwf10 million invested in prizes, organizers say young entrepreneurs who submit their ventures to the contest will benefit from mentorship, networking, visibility, and access to capital.

Organizers revealed that the pre-recorded show, scheduled to air in early November 2025 on an online TV platform, will provide start-up founders with critical resources such as mentorship, networking, and funding opportunities to grow their businesses.

Remmygious Lubega, the show’s Executive Producer and CEO of RG-Consult Inc, which is behind the contest, stated that submissions are open from August 20 to September 8, 2025, through the website- www.tangira.rw where applicants can upload a 90-second video pitch of their business or idea.

“Tangira is an opportunity for all Rwandan start-up entrepreneurs with ideas and businesses to showcase what they have as they race to gain mentorship, reach wider markets, attract investors, and access capital through top prizes,” Lubega said.

How to get involved:

After submission, contestants will be screened, and the top 50 will be shortlisted, giving the public a chance to vote for who deserves to be on the show.

The top 12 participants will then appear on screen for a mentorship program in Kigali, facing a panel of experienced judges in elimination rounds, where six out of the 12 will be rewarded.

Alex Ntale, CEO Rwanda ICT Chamber at the Private Sector Federation (PSF) and one of the sponsors/partners of the show, expressed optimism about its impact on Rwanda’s start-up ecosystem.

“I am truly humbled that the ICT Chamber is supporting this innovation, which is designed as a public good and a source of information accessible to young people in Kinyarwanda as they innovate,” Ntale said.

He added that the ICT sector believes the project will strengthen the start-up ecosystem. “We eagerly look forward to supporting the next generation of Rwandan start-up founders through initiatives like the Tangira StartUp TV Contest,” he said.