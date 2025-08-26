Rwanda’s Top Talents Return for High-Stakes “All Stars” Competition

KIGALI – Rwanda’s premier talent initiative, ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi, has launched its most anticipated season yet, pitting past winners against each other in an “All Stars Edition” for a shot at major prizes and career advancement.

Now in its seventh year, the program run by the Imbuto Foundation has become a cornerstone of Rwanda’s creative economy. Since its 2018 inception, the competition has supported over 7,000 young artists and creators, with past finalists having launched 39 profitable projects and generated work valued at over 150 million Rwandan Francs.

“This isn’t just a talent show—it’s an incubator for Rwanda’s creative industry,” said Martine Umukunzi, a representative from Imbuto Foundation. “We’ve seen that raw talent isn’t enough; it needs nurturing and investment to truly flourish.”

This year’s format marks a dramatic shift from previous seasons. Instead of new contestants, the competition brings back 16 of the most accomplished alumni from three previous editions to compete head-to-head across categories including music, film, photography, fashion, dance, and comedy.

The stakes are higher than ever, with winners in each category set to receive 10 million Rwandan Francs each—a significant increase from previous prizes.

Among the contenders is Hidaya Rudakemwa, known professionally as Hidaya Morgan, a musician returning to showcase her project that uses art therapy to address mental health issues.

“Winning would transform my ability to scale this project,” said Rudakemwa. “We’re looking to train 50 artists and 20 mental health professionals, but we need funding to make it happen.”

Jacques Muligande, a competition judge and director of the School of Arts and Talent, emphasized the competition’s role in developing Rwanda’s creative ecosystem.

“These artists have already proven themselves,” said Muligande. “Now we’re challenging them to level up—to think about how their talent can create value for themselves and their communities.”

The All Stars edition represents a strategic evolution for the program, focusing on scaling successful ventures rather than just discovering new talent. As Rwanda’s creative economy continues to grow, initiatives like ArtRwanda-Ubuhanzi are increasingly seen as vital to professionalizing the arts and creating sustainable careers in the sector.

The competition will unfold over the coming weeks, with winners expected to be announced in October.