Tanzania’s Young Africans Defeat Rayon Sports on Home Turf

It was a night of mixed emotions at Amahoro Stadium on Friday as Tanzania’s Young Africans spoiled Rayon Sports’ big day, winning 3–1 to claim the 2025 “Umunsi w’Igikundiro” trophy.

Rayon Sports got off to a dream start—before most fans had even settled into their seats. In just the first minute, Yanga SC defender Andambwile misjudged a back pass to goalkeeper Djigui Diara, hitting it with far too much force. The Malian keeper was caught off guard, and the ball rolled straight into the net, giving Rayon an early 1–0 lead.

But that early gift did little to unsettle the visitors. Young Africans quickly took control, pinning Rayon Sports back and exploiting repeated mistakes in midfield. The danger man was Ivorian playmaker Pacome Zouzoua, who seemed to have the ball glued to his feet.

In the 26th minute, Zouzoua sliced through Rayon’s defense with a clever pass to striker Andy Boyeli. The Congolese forward brushed aside Rushema Chris before calmly slotting past goalkeeper Drissa Kouyate for the equalizer.

As halftime approached, Zouzoua struck again—this time doing it himself. Switching to the right wing, he unleashed a thunderous shot from outside the box in the 45th minute. Kouyate got a hand to it, but the power was too much, and Yanga went into the break 2–1 up.

Rayon Sports responded with changes at the start of the second half, introducing Tambwe Gloire and Sindi Jesus Paul. The duo injected energy—Tambwe controlling the midfield flow, Sindi adding pace and crosses from the left. But despite improved play, chances were still hard to come by.

 

Yanga rotated their lineup too, eventually withdrawing Zouzoua in the 70th minute. Rayon kept pushing but were undone in stoppage time when captain Bakary Mwamnyeto rose highest from a corner to head home the third goal, sealing the win.

For Rayon Sports, it’s a bitter déjà vu—the second straight year they’ve lost their “Umunsi w’Igikundiro” celebration match, after last year’s 1–0 defeat to Tanzania’s Azam FC.

 

