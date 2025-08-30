Unopposed, Shema Ngoga Fabrice Elected New President of FERWAFA

KIGALI– In a widely anticipated and uncontested election, Shema Ngoga Fabrice has been elected as the new President of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), taking over from Alphonse Munyantwali, who has served in the position since 2023.

Shema’s election marks a new chapter for Rwandan football, with many in the local football community expressing confidence in his leadership.

The election, which took place on August 30, saw Shema, the longtime president of AS Kigali, as the sole candidate for the top position. His nomination and subsequent unopposed election reflect a strong consensus among the delegates and football clubs for a new direction and leadership for the sport in Rwanda.

Shema Ngoga Fabrice is a well-known figure in Rwandan football and business circles. He has served as the president of AS Kigali since 2019, a period during which the club secured multiple trophies, including the Peace Cup in 2019 and 2022.

He is also the CEO of Africa Medical Supplier Plc, Rwanda’s first publicly listed health company, and has a background in international leadership through his past role as Vice President of Junior Chamber International (JCI).

In his campaign, Shema emphasized a vision focused on professionalism, sustainability, and growth. He stated that football today is an industry and requires a forward-thinking approach to keep pace with global trends, including in women’s football.

He has put together a committee that includes a mix of new and experienced administrators, with some members of the previous FERWAFA leadership retaining their positions. This suggests a desire for both continuity and fresh ideas.

Alphonse Munyantwali, who served a two-year transitional term, took over the leadership of FERWAFA in June 2023 following the resignation of the previous president, Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana.

Munyantwali’s tenure was focused on stabilizing the federation and preparing for the new elections, a task he has now completed with the election of his successor.

The football community is now looking to Shema to build on his record of success at AS Kigali and apply his business acumen to the national football body. His mandate is expected to be a four-year term, during which he will be tasked with steering Rwandan football toward greater success on both the domestic and international stages.