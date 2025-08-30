Triathlon, the Sport Slowly Taking Shape in Rwanda

KARONGI – Against the scenic backdrop of Lake Kivu, a quiet journey is unfolding in Rwanda’s sporting landscape.

Triathlon, a grueling multi-sports discipline combining swimming, cycling, and running, is steadily gaining ground—13 years after its formal introduction in the country.

What began as a niche activity has evolved into a structured movement focused on cultivating homegrown talent and expertise.

The recent four-day coaching certification program held in Karongi District underscores this progress. Organized with support from the French Triathlon Federation, the training brought together 21 coaches—including four from the Democratic Republic of Congo—to enhance their technical knowledge and instructional skills. Laurent Masaias, Deputy Technical Director of the French Federation, led the sessions, emphasizing the importance of local capacity building.

For the Rwanda Triathlon Federation, this initiative represents a strategic shift toward decentralization and long-term development.

“We are bringing training closer to talent,” explained Mbaraga Alex, the federation president. “The Western Province—with districts like Karongi, Rubavu, and Nyamasheke—offers ideal conditions, especially for water-based training. Our goal is to identify and nurture young athletes who can compete nationally and beyond.”

The program concluded with a practical assessment where coaches applied their learning in a live training session with athletes from Rwanda and the DRC.

Such initiatives are critical in a sport that requires specialized infrastructure, coaching, and sustained youth engagement.

Today, triathlon in Rwanda boasts more than 40 certified coaches and a growing presence in schools and clubs across the country. While still emerging, the sport’s trajectory reflects a deliberate, system-based approach—one game, one coach, and one young athlete at a time.