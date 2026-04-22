Africa’s Biggest Volleyball Tournament Opens in Kigali

KIGALI — Rwanda is hosting one of the biggest events in African sport this week, as the 47th CAVB Men’s Club Championship gets underway, bringing together the continent’s top volleyball teams for two weeks of competition.

Organized by the Confederation Africaine de Volleyball, the tournament—often referred to as the African Men’s Club Championship—is the highest level of club volleyball on the continent. It runs from April 20 to May 3, with matches beginning on April 22 following the official opening ceremony.

At its core, the competition is simple: the best clubs in Africa face off to determine the continental champion. But the scale this year is larger than usual. A total of 24 teams from 15 countries are competing, divided into four groups of six, before advancing to knockout rounds that will eventually decide the winner.

Matches are being played across two venues in Kigali—BK Arena, which hosts the headline fixtures, and Petit Stade, used to accommodate the packed schedule.

Why this edition matters

This is not just another tournament. It is the first time Rwanda—and Sub-Saharan Africa—has hosted the competition.

For decades, the championship has been dominated by North African countries, particularly Egypt and Tunisia, both in hosting and in winning.

Clubs like Al Ahly SC—the record champions—and Petrojet SC arrive as favorites again. But hosting the event gives East African and Sub-Saharan teams a rare opportunity to compete at home, in front of their own crowds, and potentially shift that balance.

Rwanda’s strong presence

Rwanda is not just hosting—it is heavily represented. Four clubs are competing: APR, Police, REG, and Kepler, making it one of the largest national contingents in the tournament.

The opening match sets the tone. Rwanda’s APR Volleyball Club faces Zimbabwe’s Black Rhinos at BK Arena, immediately after the opening ceremony. It’s a high-profile start, designed to put local teams—and fans—at the center of the event.

How the tournament works

The format begins with group-stage matches, where each team plays others in its group. The top teams then move into knockout rounds—quarterfinals, semifinals, and ultimately the final.

Beyond the trophy, there is a bigger prize: qualification for the global stage. The tournament acts as a pathway to the FIVB Men’s Club World Championship, where Africa’s best clubs face champions from other continents.

More than just sport

For Rwanda, the significance goes beyond volleyball.

Hosting the championship reinforces Kigali’s growing reputation as a continental sports hub, capable of organizing large-scale international events. It also showcases infrastructure, security, and event management capacity—key elements in the country’s broader strategy to position itself as a destination for major African and global competitions.

At the same time, the tournament is expected to boost local interest in volleyball, especially among younger players, by bringing top-level African talent directly to home audiences.

A continental moment

For fans, the next two weeks are expected to deliver high-intensity matches, packed venues, and the possibility of historic breakthroughs—particularly if teams from outside North Africa push deep into the tournament.

For African volleyball, it is a moment of visibility.

And for Rwanda, it is another step in turning sport into a platform—not just for competition, but for positioning.

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