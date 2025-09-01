AFS Forum: Don’t Run from Problems- President Kagame Urges Youth

DAKAR – Speaking at a Youth Town Hall as part of the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS Forum) 2025 in Dakar, Senegal, Rwandan President Paul Kagame delivered a powerful message of self-reliance and purposeful problem-solving to Africa’s young people. He emphasized that the continent’s future depends on the active participation and ingenuity of its youth, who make up the largest portion of its population.

Investing in Youth, Expecting Reciprocity

President Kagame highlighted the critical role that governments and partners must play in empowering young people. He stressed the need for a multifaceted approach, stating, “We have to focus on young people… through education, through financing, through different partnerships so that all these young minds with their innovation and ideas in term of entrepreneurship can thrive.” This commitment to providing resources and opportunities, he argued, is a fundamental obligation.

However, he was quick to balance this message with a call for personal responsibility. He challenged the youth to take ownership of their future, saying, “But there must be an obligation they feel also as young people. There is no sitting back and waiting until there is a problem and you expect that somebody is going to come and help.”

Run Towards Problems, Don’t Run Away

In a particularly striking part of his address, President Kagame directly addressed the issue of migration and the tendency to seek solutions elsewhere. “Young people, my simple message to you is: let’s not run away from problems. Because even where you run to, you will find problems, may be even more problems. Especially when they will send you back where you came from,” he said.

He urged young people to confront challenges head-on, not as victims, but as agents of change. His message was a call to action: “find a purpose, know there are going to be problems, try and fail but don’t fail to try.” This resonated with the forum’s theme, which centers on youth-led innovation and collaboration in transforming agri-food systems.

The AFS Forum 2025, hosted in Senegal under the leadership of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is designed to empower young voices and showcase youth-led solutions in agribusiness. President Kagame’s message underscored the central role of youth in achieving food security and building a more resilient and prosperous Africa.