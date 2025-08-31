Building a Home Is More Important than Planning the Wedding – First Lady Jeannette Kagame

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has urged young couples-to-be to prioritize building strong families over the glamour of a wedding day, emphasizing that the foundation of a lasting marriage goes beyond ceremony.

Speaking at the Young Leaders Prayer Breakfast 2025, this Sunday, Mrs. Kagame reflected on the evolving nature of families in modern times, where individualism and selfishness often erode traditional values of community and togetherness.

She called on young people to take deliberate steps toward becoming exemplary leaders—beginning with how they build their own homes.

“If you look closely, one of the reasons why many families break up is that some put more effort into planning the wedding than into planning the home itself. You should know that building a home is more important than putting all your energy into planning the wedding,” Mrs. Kagame said.

The First Lady advised couples to carefully reflect on their motivations for marriage, encouraging them to confront difficult but important questions: *Are we getting married because of love? Or is it peer and family pressure? Are we getting married because my partner is pregnant? Is it because of your expected ability?

She added: “Here, I would like to ask, especially for the youth. As we see the changes that you bring in development, you will also help us change this mindset as young people who are civilized and committed to building this Rwanda.”

A Call to Young Leaders and Parents:

Addressing the first generation of young leaders, Mrs. Kagame reminded them that despite challenges in nation-building, their duty is to carry forward the commitments of their forefathers and be exemplary both at home and in professional responsibilities.

“That way, you have fulfilled the dreams of those who came before us,” she said.

Turning to parents, the First Lady stressed that what children truly inherit is not just words, but lived example.

“What you give your children isn’t just words, it’s you. It’s your life, your example, your footsteps. They walk where you have walked. They echo all you have lived and shared. This is your most precious legacy.”

She emphasized that education, wisdom, patience, and love—nurtured daily—are the cornerstones of what parents should pass on to their children in order to build a stronger country.

A Prayer for Families:

In a solemn prayer, Mrs. Kagame asked for divine guidance for couples to become advocates for one another, recognizing both strengths and imperfections with compassion.

“Remind us that neglect does not always arrive with loud conflict but can slip quietly into the days when we stop paying attention; let us beware! For such busy lives we all lead, such conflicting priorities we must tend to all.”

She also prayed for children to grow into compassionate, responsible leaders guided by faith and love:

“May our homes shape them into the clear-headed, principled, and compassionate people they are meant to become.”

The First Lady concluded by thanking God for hearing her prayer, underscoring her message that strong families are the foundation for a resilient nation.

IN PHOTOS:

(Worship and Entertainment):

(The Setting):

(Arrivals):