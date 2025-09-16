Global Governance Initiative: the Right Call of the Era

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. Eighty years on from its founding, the United Nations matters more than ever, as the world today is faced with multifaceted challenges that daunt humanity. Conflicts are raging on, economic development is hindered, institutional gaps remain wider, and governance deficits are exacerbated. The looming threats lead us to the question of what we would like the world to be.
On September 1, H.E. Xi Jinping, President of China, proposed the fourth Global Initiative, the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), at the “SCO Plus” Meeting held in Tianjin. Centered on the question of what kind of global governance system to build and how to reform and improve global governance, the GGI will add new dimensions to the building of a more just and equitable global governance system with five core values and reflections.
Sovereignty equality is the foremost premise of global governance. Global governance is a shared cause for the international community, not a monopoly of the rich. All countries, regardless of size, strength or wealth, are entitled to participate in, make decisions for and benefit from global governance as equals. Greater democracy should be promoted in international relations to ensure equal representation and say of developing countries.
International rule of law is the fundamental safeguard for global governance. The law of the jungle has long been a thing of the past. For the international community, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter are universally recognized and should be unwaveringly upheld and uniformly applied, without any double standards or imposition. Major countries, in particular, must take the lead in advocating and defending international rule of law.
Multilateralism is the basic pathway of global governance. Global challenges keep emerging, while countries share weal and woe. Unilateralism is doomed to be a dead end. No single country could weather the crises alone without international cooperation. Therefore, global affairs should be decided by all, the governance system built by all, and the benefits shared by all.
People-centered approach is the underpinning value of global governance. Governance makes sense only when it serves the interests of the people. The global governance system should seek improvement through effective reforms to meet people’s needs, in order to foster a greater sense of fulfillment, safety and well-being for humanity, especially for peoples from the Global South.
Commitment to real results is an important principle of global governance. Words weigh only when actions are made. Effective global governance is essentially one that tackles real and pressing problems. It requires more coordinated, systematic and holistic efforts from the international community to earnestly take on responsibilities to mobilize more resources and deliver more public goods.
Both as important members of the Global South, China and Rwanda share a lot similarity in terms of governance. We both honor sovereignty equality and oppose to external interference in internal affairs. We both put people at the forefront and champion the rule of law. And we both are steadfast supporters to international solidarity and cooperation. These core values are in line with the tenets of the Global Governance Initiative.
3. A just cause finds great support and a journey with many companions gets far. China looks forward to Rwanda’s strong support in the GGI and stands ready to work with Rwanda to build a more just and equitable global governance system.
Ambassador GAO Wenqi, is the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Rwanda