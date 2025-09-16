Global Governance Initiative: the Right Call of the Era

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. Eighty years on from its founding, the United Nations matters more than ever, as the world today is faced with multifaceted challenges that daunt humanity. Conflicts are raging on, economic development is hindered, institutional gaps remain wider, and governance deficits are exacerbated. The looming threats lead us to the question of what we would like the world to be.

On September 1, H.E. Xi Jinping, President of China, proposed the fourth Global Initiative, the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), at the “SCO Plus” Meeting held in Tianjin. Centered on the question of what kind of global governance system to build and how to reform and improve global governance, the GGI will add new dimensions to the building of a more just and equitable global governance system with five core values and reflections.

Sovereignty equality is the foremost premise of global governance. Global governance is a shared cause for the international community, not a monopoly of the rich. All countries, regardless of size, strength or wealth, are entitled to participate in, make decisions for and benefit from global governance as equals. Greater democracy should be promoted in international relations to ensure equal representation and say of developing countries.