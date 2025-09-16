RDF Training Drone Injures Students in Western Rwanda

RUTSIRO – A military training exercise went awry this afternoon when a small unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) crashed in Rutsiro District, injuring three students on their way home from school.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 1:40 p.m., was first brought to public attention through pictures shared on social media showing the wreckage of a small drone in a rural area.

The origin and operator of the craft were initially a mystery, prompting speculation online.

Hours later, the RDF released an official statement confirming the drone was theirs.

According to the military, the UAV was part of a training exercise when it was “diverted due to adverse weather conditions,” leading to its crash.

The crash resulted in injuries to three students. The RDF reported that two of the students are receiving treatment at Kivumu Health Centre, while the third, who sustained more serious injuries, was transferred to Murunda Hospital for advanced care.

“The Rwanda Defence Force extends its sympathy to the families of the injured children and deeply regrets the distress this incident has caused,” the statement read.

The military has pledged to work with local authorities and medical personnel to ensure the children receive the best possible care and has committed to providing “all necessary support” to the injured students and their families.