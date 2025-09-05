KOICA and Rwanda through MINECOFIN signed Record of Discussion for three newly 2025 Projects worth USD 43.1 million

The Government of the Republic of Korea, through its aid agency, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), has reaffirmed its strong development partnership with the Government of Rwanda by signing the Records of Discussion (RoDs) for three new major projects in 2025. These projects include initiatives in Green Mobility (Transport Sector), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) (Education Sector), and Climate-Resilient Agriculture (Agriculture Sector).

Finalized in July 2025 with the relevant Rwandan ministries, the agreements represent a total KOICA grant aid of USD 43.1 million. The official launches of the three projects are expected to take place following the recruitment of a Project Management Consultant in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Improving the green mobility service through ICT to respond to Climate change in Kigali City (IMOBIS), USD 14.3 Million / [2025-2029].

In partnership with the City of Kigali as the implementing partner, a four-year Green Mobility project has been initiated following the signing of an agreement on March 19, 2025. The project, officially named “Improving the Green Mobility Service through ICT to Respond to Climate Change in Kigali City (IMOBIS),” focuses on making public transport more efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly. Key project components include a development of an urban mobility strategy, introducing smart ICT solutions such as the Bus Information System (BIS) and Bus Management System (BMS) to provide real-time bus updates, improve bus stop facilities and providing information to increase the convenience of public transportation users to encourage the use of public transportation, piloting the use of electric buses supported by proper charging infrastructure, capacity building of Rwanda officials, and a technical assistance by supporting local teams both civil servants and private sector to operationalise the public transport ICT systems and modernise public transport operations. Through this initiative, Kigali aims to reduce traffic congestion, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and create a cleaner, more sustainable urban environment while improving the daily commuting experience for its residents.

Higher Technical Education for Employment and Entrepreneurship (H3E) – USD 14 Million/[2025 – 2030]

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC) through Rwanda Polytechnic (RP), the H3E project will be implemented from 2025 to 2030, with USD 14 million provided by KOICA. The project aims to enhance the quality and relevance of technical and vocational education, equipping youth with industry-ready skills aligned with Rwanda’s labor market needs. Core interventions include the development and delivery of BTech programs and a pilot MTech program, as well as improvements to the teaching and learning environment through upgraded infrastructure and modern equipment at the Kigali, Ngoma, and Gishari campuses, focusing on programs in Information Technology, Manufacturing Technology, and Electrical Technology. H3E will also prioritize the development of a highly qualified pool of educators capable of delivering high-quality TVET, while fostering a strong culture of research and innovation within Rwanda Polytechnic.

Climate Resilience and Green Jobs in Agriculture (CRCSP) – USD 14.8 Million/ [2025 – 2030]

The “Supporting Agricultural Climate Resilience and Creating Green Jobs for Youth in Rural Communities (CRCSP)” project will be implemented from 2025 to 2030 by the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), in partnership with the World Food Program (WFP). With USD 14.8 million from KOICA, CRCSP will support rural livelihoods through sustainable land use, marshland rehabilitation, rural infrastructure development, and the creation of green jobs in agriculture. Special focus will be given to youth and women in agribusiness, with additional training opportunities and institutional capacity-building components.

These three strategic projects (IMOBIS, H3E, and CRCSP) demonstrate the strong partnership between Korea and Rwanda, fully aligned with Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2). IMOBIS will make Kigali’s public transport smarter, greener, and more efficient, reducing congestion and emissions. H3E will strengthen technical and vocational education, equipping youth with industry-ready skills and fostering research and innovation. CRCSP will promote climate-resilient agriculture, create green jobs, and empower youth and women in rural communities.

Together, these projects advance innovation, youth empowerment, and climate action, delivering sustainable and inclusive development while reinforcing Rwanda’s long-term economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social well-being. Through these initiatives, KOICA reaffirms its historical and strong partnership with Rwanda, particularly in leading the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Agriculture sectors, while aligning KOICA’s strategies with Rwanda’s Vision 2050 and NST2.

About KOICA

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) was established in 1991 as the Republic of Korea’s official development assistance agency.

The focus areas of KOICA’s Country Program include: (1) Enhancing the High Value-Added Potential of Agriculture to Transform into a National Growth Engine, (2) Improving Digital Service Accessibility to Establish Good Governance, (3) Strengthening Vocational and Technical Education to Cultivate Future Human Resources, and (4) Empowering Youth and Entrepreneurs to Build a Thriving Startup Ecosystem

KOICA supports sustainable development and global cooperation through technical assistance, capacity-building, and grant aid focused on poverty reduction, education, infrastructure, and climate resilience.

