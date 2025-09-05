Home SocietyRwanda Celebrates Growing Gorilla Population and Community-Led Conservation at 20th Kwita Izina
Rwanda Celebrates Growing Gorilla Population and Community-Led Conservation at 20th Kwita Izina

by Editorial
Today, the world gathered at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park for the 20th Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony, a celebration of conservation, community, and the remarkable recovery of mountain gorillas in Rwanda.

This year, 40 baby gorillas were named by distinguished Namers, including conservation champions, community heroes, international leaders, sports legends, and renowned artists.

The ceremony was graced by Rt. Hon. Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, Prime Minister of Rwanda, as Guest of Honour, alongside Her Excellency the First Lady of Rwanda, Jeannette Kagame.

The celebration featured performances by Rwandan musicians and the Mashirika Performing Arts and Media Company, honoring 20 years of Kwita Izina with the theme of consistency, growth, and expansion.

The event recognized both the growing populations of mountain gorillas and the government’s ambitious plan to restore Volcanoes National Park by nearly 25%, expanding the habitat for mountain gorillas while ensuring local communities continue to thrive.

Who said what at the celebration

Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva said:

“Rwanda is honoured to be the custodian of these last mountain gorillas, which are not only a global treasure but also a source of pride and economic opportunity for our nation. But success brings new challenges. As gorilla families grow, we must expand their habitat. Rwanda has set out a bold plan to extend the Volcanoes National Park by nearly 25% to ensure the next generation of gorillas has a secure home. This effort will also improve the lives of surrounding communities, demonstrating once again that conservation and development can go hand in hand. We call on the world to join us in this ambitious project, as we share this responsibility.”

Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO, Rwanda Development Board, said:

“This is a historic moment in Rwanda’s conservation journey, one we are proud to share with friends and partners from across the globe. Today, Kwita Izina stands as a symbol of Rwanda’s determination to protect its natural heritage, uplift communities, and share our biodiversity with the world. Let us celebrate the conservation milestones we have achieved and renew our shared commitment to the next 20 years of progress.”

2025 Kwita Izina Namers and Baby Gorillas

Baby Gorilla Name Meaning Namer Affiliation / Title
Mushumbamwiza Good Shepherd Alliance Umwizerwa Gorilla Research Assistant, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund
Unguka Gain Dr. Gaspard Nzayisenga Field Veterinarian, Gorilla Doctors
Rufatiro Foundation Dieudonné Gato Ranger, Volcanoes NP
Amahitamo Choice Théogène Bimenyimana Head Tracker, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund
Tsinda Win Brenda Umutoni Ranger, Volcanoes NP
Atete Tenderness Léonard Nsengiyumva Data Technician, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund
Umutoni Favourite Jean Marie Vianney Zirimwabagabo Ranger, Volcanoes NP
Kwihangana Patience Naume Mukabarisa Ranger, Volcanoes NP
Ogera Popular Khaby Lame Social Media Personality (Virtual)
Burere Upbringing Princess Ingeborg Zu Schleswig-Holstein Chairperson, Louisenlund Foundation
Mumararungu Companionship H.H. Tunku Ali Redhauddin ibni Tuanku Muhriz Malaysian Royal & Corporate Leader
Mwizerwa Reliable Prof. Senait Fisseha Physician, Academic Leader
Impuguke Expert Sang-Hyup Kim Director General, Global Green Growth Institute
Rugwiro Hospitable David S. Marriott Chairman, Marriott International
Tekana Feel Secure Dr. Yin Ye CEO, BGI Group
Ntavogerwa Untouchable Charlie Mayhew & Spouse Co-founder & CEO, Tusk Trust
Umurage Heritage Michael Bay Film Director
Ruvugiro Platform Jean Todt Former FIA President, UN Envoy
Mwungeri Shepherd Matthew Harris Founding Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners
Garuka Comeback Jeanine Rema (Khadja Nin) Musician
Rubuga Platform Mathieu Flamini Former Footballer, Biotech CEO
Iwacu Home Somi (Laura Kabasomi Kakoma) Grammy-Nominated Artist
Kundwa Loved Yemi Alade Afropop Singer
Tengamara Be Safe and Sound Reed Oppenheimer Chairman & CEO, RJ Oppenheimer Foundation
Cyubahiro Respect/Honor Athanasie Mukabizimungu Rwandan Community Leader
Rwanda Nziza Beautiful Rwanda Dr. Edward Hult CEO, Education First North America
Muvugizi Advocate Suzanne Sinegal McGill Co-Founder, Rwanda Girls Initiative
Mpinganzima Futuristic Gagan Gupta Founder & CEO, Arise IIP
Rugano Bamboo Camille Rebelo Founder & CEO, EcoPlanet Bamboo
Iraba Ornament Pattern Luis García Football Legend
Amahumbezi Gentle Breeze Bacary Sagna Former Footballer
Izere Hope Xi Zhinong Wildlife Photographer
Shyamba Forest Lee Ehmke President & CEO, Houston Zoo
Cyerekezo Vision Susan Chin SVP, Wildlife Conservation Society
Ganza Dominate Javier Pastore Footballer
Inkomoko Origin Ruth Fisher Corporate Attorney
Higa Commit Viviane Ressler Philanthropist, Creative Artist
Terimbere Progress Jean de Dieu Niyonzima Student, Top 5 O’level 2024/25
Nyunganizi Supporter/Helper Claver Ntoyinkima Ranger, Bird Guide, 2024 Tusk Award Winner
Rwogere Famous Michelle Yeoh Todt Actress, Producer, UN Goodwill Ambassador

 

Conservation Milestone

Since 2005, Kwita Izina has named 438 baby mountain gorillas. The Virunga Massif population now exceeds 604, reflecting years of collaboration among conservationists, rangers, researchers, local communities, and the Government of Rwanda.

Nigerian singer songwriter and philanthropist Yemi Alade was among the Namers

