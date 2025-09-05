Rwanda Celebrates Growing Gorilla Population and Community-Led Conservation at 20th Kwita Izina

Today, the world gathered at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park for the 20th Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony, a celebration of conservation, community, and the remarkable recovery of mountain gorillas in Rwanda.

This year, 40 baby gorillas were named by distinguished Namers, including conservation champions, community heroes, international leaders, sports legends, and renowned artists.

The ceremony was graced by Rt. Hon. Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, Prime Minister of Rwanda, as Guest of Honour, alongside Her Excellency the First Lady of Rwanda, Jeannette Kagame.

The celebration featured performances by Rwandan musicians and the Mashirika Performing Arts and Media Company, honoring 20 years of Kwita Izina with the theme of consistency, growth, and expansion.

The event recognized both the growing populations of mountain gorillas and the government’s ambitious plan to restore Volcanoes National Park by nearly 25%, expanding the habitat for mountain gorillas while ensuring local communities continue to thrive.

Who said what at the celebration

Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva said:

“Rwanda is honoured to be the custodian of these last mountain gorillas, which are not only a global treasure but also a source of pride and economic opportunity for our nation. But success brings new challenges. As gorilla families grow, we must expand their habitat. Rwanda has set out a bold plan to extend the Volcanoes National Park by nearly 25% to ensure the next generation of gorillas has a secure home. This effort will also improve the lives of surrounding communities, demonstrating once again that conservation and development can go hand in hand. We call on the world to join us in this ambitious project, as we share this responsibility.”

Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO, Rwanda Development Board, said:

“This is a historic moment in Rwanda’s conservation journey, one we are proud to share with friends and partners from across the globe. Today, Kwita Izina stands as a symbol of Rwanda’s determination to protect its natural heritage, uplift communities, and share our biodiversity with the world. Let us celebrate the conservation milestones we have achieved and renew our shared commitment to the next 20 years of progress.”

2025 Kwita Izina Namers and Baby Gorillas

Baby Gorilla Name Meaning Namer Affiliation / Title Mushumbamwiza Good Shepherd Alliance Umwizerwa Gorilla Research Assistant, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund Unguka Gain Dr. Gaspard Nzayisenga Field Veterinarian, Gorilla Doctors Rufatiro Foundation Dieudonné Gato Ranger, Volcanoes NP Amahitamo Choice Théogène Bimenyimana Head Tracker, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund Tsinda Win Brenda Umutoni Ranger, Volcanoes NP Atete Tenderness Léonard Nsengiyumva Data Technician, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund Umutoni Favourite Jean Marie Vianney Zirimwabagabo Ranger, Volcanoes NP Kwihangana Patience Naume Mukabarisa Ranger, Volcanoes NP Ogera Popular Khaby Lame Social Media Personality (Virtual) Burere Upbringing Princess Ingeborg Zu Schleswig-Holstein Chairperson, Louisenlund Foundation Mumararungu Companionship H.H. Tunku Ali Redhauddin ibni Tuanku Muhriz Malaysian Royal & Corporate Leader Mwizerwa Reliable Prof. Senait Fisseha Physician, Academic Leader Impuguke Expert Sang-Hyup Kim Director General, Global Green Growth Institute Rugwiro Hospitable David S. Marriott Chairman, Marriott International Tekana Feel Secure Dr. Yin Ye CEO, BGI Group Ntavogerwa Untouchable Charlie Mayhew & Spouse Co-founder & CEO, Tusk Trust Umurage Heritage Michael Bay Film Director Ruvugiro Platform Jean Todt Former FIA President, UN Envoy Mwungeri Shepherd Matthew Harris Founding Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners Garuka Comeback Jeanine Rema (Khadja Nin) Musician Rubuga Platform Mathieu Flamini Former Footballer, Biotech CEO Iwacu Home Somi (Laura Kabasomi Kakoma) Grammy-Nominated Artist Kundwa Loved Yemi Alade Afropop Singer Tengamara Be Safe and Sound Reed Oppenheimer Chairman & CEO, RJ Oppenheimer Foundation Cyubahiro Respect/Honor Athanasie Mukabizimungu Rwandan Community Leader Rwanda Nziza Beautiful Rwanda Dr. Edward Hult CEO, Education First North America Muvugizi Advocate Suzanne Sinegal McGill Co-Founder, Rwanda Girls Initiative Mpinganzima Futuristic Gagan Gupta Founder & CEO, Arise IIP Rugano Bamboo Camille Rebelo Founder & CEO, EcoPlanet Bamboo Iraba Ornament Pattern Luis García Football Legend Amahumbezi Gentle Breeze Bacary Sagna Former Footballer Izere Hope Xi Zhinong Wildlife Photographer Shyamba Forest Lee Ehmke President & CEO, Houston Zoo Cyerekezo Vision Susan Chin SVP, Wildlife Conservation Society Ganza Dominate Javier Pastore Footballer Inkomoko Origin Ruth Fisher Corporate Attorney Higa Commit Viviane Ressler Philanthropist, Creative Artist Terimbere Progress Jean de Dieu Niyonzima Student, Top 5 O’level 2024/25 Nyunganizi Supporter/Helper Claver Ntoyinkima Ranger, Bird Guide, 2024 Tusk Award Winner Rwogere Famous Michelle Yeoh Todt Actress, Producer, UN Goodwill Ambassador

Conservation Milestone

Since 2005, Kwita Izina has named 438 baby mountain gorillas. The Virunga Massif population now exceeds 604, reflecting years of collaboration among conservationists, rangers, researchers, local communities, and the Government of Rwanda.