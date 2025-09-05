Rwanda Celebrates Growing Gorilla Population and Community-Led Conservation at 20th Kwita Izina

Today, the world gathered at the foothills of Volcanoes National Park for the 20th Kwita Izina Gorilla Naming Ceremony, a celebration of conservation, community, and the remarkable recovery of mountain gorillas in Rwanda.
This year, 40 baby gorillas were named by distinguished Namers, including conservation champions, community heroes, international leaders, sports legends, and renowned artists.
The ceremony was graced by Rt. Hon. Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva, Prime Minister of Rwanda, as Guest of Honour, alongside Her Excellency the First Lady of Rwanda, Jeannette Kagame.
The celebration featured performances by Rwandan musicians and the Mashirika Performing Arts and Media Company, honoring 20 years of Kwita Izina with the theme of consistency, growth, and expansion.
The event recognized both the growing populations of mountain gorillas and the government’s ambitious plan to restore Volcanoes National Park by nearly 25%, expanding the habitat for mountain gorillas while ensuring local communities continue to thrive.
Who said what at the celebration
Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva said:
“Rwanda is honoured to be the custodian of these last mountain gorillas, which are not only a global treasure but also a source of pride and economic opportunity for our nation. But success brings new challenges. As gorilla families grow, we must expand their habitat. Rwanda has set out a bold plan to extend the Volcanoes National Park by nearly 25% to ensure the next generation of gorillas has a secure home. This effort will also improve the lives of surrounding communities, demonstrating once again that conservation and development can go hand in hand. We call on the world to join us in this ambitious project, as we share this responsibility.”
Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO, Rwanda Development Board, said:
“This is a historic moment in Rwanda’s conservation journey, one we are proud to share with friends and partners from across the globe. Today, Kwita Izina stands as a symbol of Rwanda’s determination to protect its natural heritage, uplift communities, and share our biodiversity with the world. Let us celebrate the conservation milestones we have achieved and renew our shared commitment to the next 20 years of progress.”
2025 Kwita Izina Namers and Baby Gorillas
|Baby Gorilla Name
|Meaning
|Namer
|Affiliation / Title
|Mushumbamwiza
|Good Shepherd
|Alliance Umwizerwa
|Gorilla Research Assistant, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund
|Unguka
|Gain
|Dr. Gaspard Nzayisenga
|Field Veterinarian, Gorilla Doctors
|Rufatiro
|Foundation
|Dieudonné Gato
|Ranger, Volcanoes NP
|Amahitamo
|Choice
|Théogène Bimenyimana
|Head Tracker, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund
|Tsinda
|Win
|Brenda Umutoni
|Ranger, Volcanoes NP
|Atete
|Tenderness
|Léonard Nsengiyumva
|Data Technician, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund
|Umutoni
|Favourite
|Jean Marie Vianney Zirimwabagabo
|Ranger, Volcanoes NP
|Kwihangana
|Patience
|Naume Mukabarisa
|Ranger, Volcanoes NP
|Ogera
|Popular
|Khaby Lame
|Social Media Personality (Virtual)
|Burere
|Upbringing
|Princess Ingeborg Zu Schleswig-Holstein
|Chairperson, Louisenlund Foundation
|Mumararungu
|Companionship
|H.H. Tunku Ali Redhauddin ibni Tuanku Muhriz
|Malaysian Royal & Corporate Leader
|Mwizerwa
|Reliable
|Prof. Senait Fisseha
|Physician, Academic Leader
|Impuguke
|Expert
|Sang-Hyup Kim
|Director General, Global Green Growth Institute
|Rugwiro
|Hospitable
|David S. Marriott
|Chairman, Marriott International
|Tekana
|Feel Secure
|Dr. Yin Ye
|CEO, BGI Group
|Ntavogerwa
|Untouchable
|Charlie Mayhew & Spouse
|Co-founder & CEO, Tusk Trust
|Umurage
|Heritage
|Michael Bay
|Film Director
|Ruvugiro
|Platform
|Jean Todt
|Former FIA President, UN Envoy
|Mwungeri
|Shepherd
|Matthew Harris
|Founding Partner, Global Infrastructure Partners
|Garuka
|Comeback
|Jeanine Rema (Khadja Nin)
|Musician
|Rubuga
|Platform
|Mathieu Flamini
|Former Footballer, Biotech CEO
|Iwacu
|Home
|Somi (Laura Kabasomi Kakoma)
|Grammy-Nominated Artist
|Kundwa
|Loved
|Yemi Alade
|Afropop Singer
|Tengamara
|Be Safe and Sound
|Reed Oppenheimer
|Chairman & CEO, RJ Oppenheimer Foundation
|Cyubahiro
|Respect/Honor
|Athanasie Mukabizimungu
|Rwandan Community Leader
|Rwanda Nziza
|Beautiful Rwanda
|Dr. Edward Hult
|CEO, Education First North America
|Muvugizi
|Advocate
|Suzanne Sinegal McGill
|Co-Founder, Rwanda Girls Initiative
|Mpinganzima
|Futuristic
|Gagan Gupta
|Founder & CEO, Arise IIP
|Rugano
|Bamboo
|Camille Rebelo
|Founder & CEO, EcoPlanet Bamboo
|Iraba
|Ornament Pattern
|Luis García
|Football Legend
|Amahumbezi
|Gentle Breeze
|Bacary Sagna
|Former Footballer
|Izere
|Hope
|Xi Zhinong
|Wildlife Photographer
|Shyamba
|Forest
|Lee Ehmke
|President & CEO, Houston Zoo
|Cyerekezo
|Vision
|Susan Chin
|SVP, Wildlife Conservation Society
|Ganza
|Dominate
|Javier Pastore
|Footballer
|Inkomoko
|Origin
|Ruth Fisher
|Corporate Attorney
|Higa
|Commit
|Viviane Ressler
|Philanthropist, Creative Artist
|Terimbere
|Progress
|Jean de Dieu Niyonzima
|Student, Top 5 O’level 2024/25
|Nyunganizi
|Supporter/Helper
|Claver Ntoyinkima
|Ranger, Bird Guide, 2024 Tusk Award Winner
|Rwogere
|Famous
|Michelle Yeoh Todt
|Actress, Producer, UN Goodwill Ambassador
Conservation Milestone
Since 2005, Kwita Izina has named 438 baby mountain gorillas. The Virunga Massif population now exceeds 604, reflecting years of collaboration among conservationists, rangers, researchers, local communities, and the Government of Rwanda.