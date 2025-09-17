‘No Power Blackouts During UCI Championships Despite 30MW Supply Gap’

Kigali – The abrupt nationwide power blackouts experienced in recent months are linked, in part, to the decommissioning of diesel-powered generators that were supplying 30 megawatts to the national grid, according to government sources.

Their removal has created a supply gap at a time when electricity demand is rising at an unprecedented pace.

Authorities have, however, assured the public that there will be no power cuts during the upcoming UCI Road World Championships taking place from September 21–28. To guarantee uninterrupted supply, various measures have been put in place.

The peat power plant company in Gisagara District, southern Rwanda, has been instructed to stockpile large amounts of peat and work overtime to ensure continuous production even during the ongoing heavy rains.

In addition, the government has activated emergency generators to supplement capacity and provide backup in case of any sudden disruptions.

The concern stems from the blackout that struck on the night of Kwita Izina, the annual gorilla-naming ceremony held earlier this month. Power went off across the country between 8 and 9 p.m., plunging high-profile guests and thousands of tourists into darkness in what officials admitted was a rare embarrassment.

With the UCI event drawing global attention, questions have been raised over what guarantee exists that such an incident will not happen again.

The diesel-run generators, which had been in operation for more than a decade, were switched off in June 2023 as part of efforts to cut down on environmentally harmful energy sources.

Figures from the Ministry of Infrastructure show that Rwanda’s power demand has been growing at around 10 percent annually, but in 2025 demand surged by 15 percent, leaving the grid under severe strain.

Officials acknowledged that for the past three decades, national energy policy has focused on expanding electricity access across the country.

By the year 2000, just about two percent of the population was connected to the grid. Cabinet this week said access has now reached 85 percent and is scheduled to hit 100 percent by 2030.

With that milestone largely achieved, the government says the new priority is boosting production capacity to meet rising demand and ensure reliability.