Slovenian Tadej Pogačar Conquers UCI Rwanda 2025

It was a cycling festival — flags of nations flying high, spectators roaring, and history made as Africa hosted the UCI Road World Championships for the first time in its 104-year history.

On Kigali’s cobblestone climbs and unforgiving hills, Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogačar delivered a masterclass, winning the Men’s Elite Road Race in 6 hours, 21 minutes, and 20 seconds to retain the title he won in 2024 in iZürich, Switzerland.

The 267.5 km race, featuring 165 riders, remained open and unpredictable for much of the day. But on the legendary Mount Kigali climb, where thousands of local fans turned the slopes into a carnival, Pogačar imposed himself, powering clear to claim his second world title.

How It Unfolded:

The early pace was set by Red Walters of Grenada before Switzerland, Germany, and Portugal tried a breakaway. But the real fireworks began inside the last 90 km when Pogačar, Spain’s Juan Ayuso, and Mexico’s Del Toro Romero broke clear.

Pogačar and Romero shared both the road and brief words of camaraderie as they pushed forward, but the Slovenian remained the marked favorite. Behind them, Italy and Australia drove hard chases, while the Belgians, consistent all week, refused to give up their shot at the podium.

The cobblestones of Mount Kigali turned into both a battleground and a celebration. Fans sang, drummed, and waved flags as riders ground up the brutal climb under the scorching sun.

Drama on the Road:

Belgian star Remco Evenepoel — winner of the earlier time trial — endured a nightmare when his bike suffered a mechanical failure. Furious, he slammed his handlebars, kicked the stones, and pleaded for a replacement. Though he clawed back precious seconds, the disruption cost him dearly.

Further back, Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Denmark), Pavel Sivakov (France), and Ben Healy (Ireland) battled for bronze as Italy’s Mattia Cattaneo and Australia’s Michael Matthews abandoned.

Three laps from the finish, Switzerland’s Jan Christen made a daring move, while Britain’s Tom Pidcock held his own in the third chase. But Pogačar refused to be caught, extending his lead with clinical precision.

The Final Push:

Evenepoel, fueled by frustration, turned anger into fuel, dragging the second chase for over 30 km. With 20 km to go, he broke clear of Healy and Skjelmose, determined to salvage a medal. He crossed the line in silver position, +1:28 behind Pogačar.

Ireland’s Ben Healy completed the podium with bronze at +2:16, his gutsy ride making him one of the crowd favorites of the day.

Africa in the Spotlight:

Eritrea’s Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier finished 36th, the best African placement in a race that featured several first-time riders from across the continent, including Rwanda.

At the medal ceremony, President Paul Kagame joined the celebration, greeted with chants of “Mzee wacu” (“Our man”) from jubilant fans, sealing Rwanda’s place in cycling history.