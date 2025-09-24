Australia Clinches Mixed Relay at Historic African World Cycling Championships

The Australian National Team has secured another gold medal in the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, held for the first time on African soil in Kigali, Rwanda.

Australia completed the 41.8km course in 54.3 minutes, finishing five seconds ahead of France, with Switzerland trailing in third, 18 seconds behind.

This year’s championships mark a historic milestone for the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), as Africa hosts the event for the first time since its inception in 1921.

The decision to bring the sport’s pinnacle competition to Rwanda reflects years of investment in African cycling development, including the UCI’s “Africa 2025” project, which has trained young riders across the continent at satellite centers in South Africa and France.

Among the 15 teams competing in the mixed relay, Rwanda’s national squad—comprising Byukusenge Patrick, Nkundabera Eric, Uwiduhaye Mike, Ingabire Diane, Nirere Xaverine, and Nyirarukundo Claudette—finished 11th.

Their participation underscores Rwanda’s growing presence in international cycling and the broader push to elevate African athletes on the global stage.

The vibrant streets of Kigali have welcomed riders from over 100 nations, with local crowds turning out in force to cheer on homegrown talent. As UCI President David Lappartient noted, “These championships are a turning point for cycling in Africa”.