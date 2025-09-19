UCI Rolls Out GPS Safety System at Kigali 2025

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has confirmed it will deploy a GPS rider tracking system to enhance rider safety at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships, which will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, from 21 to 28 September.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts of the UCI and SafeR to enhance the safety of professional road cyclists. The GPS safety tracking technology to be used in Rwanda was tested during the three stages (August 15 to 17) of the Tour de Romandie Féminin, in Switzerland, which enabled it to be refined.

All riders in all categories (Men and Women Elite, Under 23 and Junior) will be equipped with a GPS safety tracking device attached under their saddle during all events at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships (road races, individual and team time trials).

This system, operated from the UCI Road World Championships control centre, will enable real-time monitoring of data regarding the position and speed of the entire peloton, thus allowing for immediate identification of any unusual situations, such as a rider suddenly stopping on the course. In such a case, the rider’s exact position will be transmitted to the relevant parties in the convoy – organisers, UCI Commissaires, medical and security services – so that appropriate measures can be taken without delay.

The UCI will continue to work closely with event organisers and all stakeholders with a view to wider deployment of GPS rider safety tracking in races and the development of safety alert and intervention protocols.

UCI President David Lappartient said: “The UCI, together with SafeR and in close collaboration with all stakeholders of professional road cycling, is constantly working to improve the safety of riders. The introduction of a GPS safety tracking system for riders is important and necessary progress in this regard.

“Thanks to this system, any incident or accident that might have gone unnoticed can be quickly identified, and it will be possible to assist the person concerned as quickly as possible by mobilising those already on the ground and the emergency services. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the development of this new safety device, as well as the National Federations that will inaugurate it during the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali.”