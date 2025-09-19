On EU Parliament, All Political Parties Issue Public Endorsement For President Kagame

KIGALI – In a rare and powerful display of national unity, Rwanda’s entire political landscape has collectively condemned a recent European Parliament resolution and issued a full-throated endorsement of President Paul Kagame’s government and the country’s judicial independence.

The unified stance comes from the National Consultative Forum of Political Organizations, which comprises all eleven registered political parties in Rwanda. This includes the main Rwandan Patriotic Front (FPR-Inkotanyi) and major opposition parties such as the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR-Green Party) and the Social Party Imberakuri (PS Imberakuri).

The Forum’s strong rebuke is a direct response to the European Parliament’s Resolution 2025/2861 (RSP), adopted on September 11, which called on the Rwandan government to unconditionally release of Ingabire Umuhoza Victoire, who is currently facing judicial proceedings.

In a media release issued following a General Assembly session on Thursday, the Forum labeled the EU resolution “inappropriate” and accused the European body of overlooking key principles of national sovereignty.

“Rwanda is a sovereign country and should not receive instructions from any entity seeking to undermine its integrity or the security of its citizens,” the statement read, articulating the first of several points of contention.

The parties firmly defended Rwanda’s judicial system, stating, “Rwandan judicial institutions are independent and serve the Rwandan people. No external party should exert pressure on them for particular interests.”

The statement also addressed the case of Ingabire Umuhoza directly, noting that she is “a Rwandan citizen like any other” who was previously convicted of offenses and later granted a presidential pardon.

The Forum emphasized that her current legal situation is a matter for Rwandan courts, and that the European Parliament’s call for her release pre-empts a judicial ruling.

In a significant show of support, the coalition of parties concluded by:

Condemning the European Parliament’s resolution. Condemning any attempt to promote policies based on hatred or division. Reaffirming Rwanda’s status as a democratic country with an independent justice system. Expressing their support for the institutions of the Rwandan Government under the leadership of President Paul Kagame. Affirming their commitment to the unity and progress of the Rwandan people.

The move signals a closing of political ranks in Rwanda against what is perceived as external interference, underscoring a broad consensus in support of the current administration’s approach to governance and national security.

The statement was adopted in Kigali and signed by Hon. Christine Mukabuna, the Spokesperson of the Forum, and head of PS Imberakuri.

During the meeting yesterday, the Forum also interfaced with Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, who briefed the political parties on a range of regional and geopolitical issues.