From Education to Climate Action: Rwanda and Brazil Forge Stronger Bonds

Kigali, October 9, 2025 — Rwanda and Brazil have officially launched a new phase of diplomatic engagement with the signing of a landmark Agreement on Political Consultations, marking a significant step forward in bilateral relations between the two nations.

The agreement was signed in Kigali by Clementine Mukeka, Permanent Secretary of Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Carlos Duarte, Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The signing followed the first-ever Political Consultations meeting between the two countries, held earlier the same day.

“This agreement formalizes our ongoing dialogue and opens the door to deeper cooperation across multiple sectors,” said Mukeka during the ceremony. Ambassador Duarte echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Brazil’s commitment to strengthening ties with African nations through strategic partnerships.

The diplomatic momentum builds on recent developments in education and climate cooperation. In September 2025, Rwanda’s Minister of State for Education, Claudette Irere, visited Brazil to sign a Cooperation Agreement in Education. The pact focuses on joint research initiatives, skills development, and sustainable food systems, including school meal programs aimed at improving student nutrition and learning outcomes.

Beyond bilateral efforts, Rwanda and Brazil are also collaborating on global climate action through the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Partnership. As Rwanda’s tenure as Co-Chair concludes, Brazil is set to assume the role, continuing the push for ambitious climate goals and sustainable development.

The series of agreements signals a robust and multifaceted partnership, positioning Rwanda and Brazil as emerging allies in diplomacy, education, and environmental leadership.