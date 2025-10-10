Imbuto Foundation’s Education Scheme Gets Rwf 150m Boost from Kenyan Educationist

Kigali, Rwanda— Efforts to strengthen Rwanda’s Early Childhood Development and Family (ECD&F) programme have received a major boost after Kenyan educationist and philanthropist Prof. Simon Gicharu, founder of Mount Kigali University (MKU Rwanda).

He has donated Rwf 150 million to support the initiative spearheaded by Imbuto Foundation.

Prof. Gicharu made the donation on Thursday during the official inauguration of the Masaka Model Early Childhood Development and Family Centre in Kicukiro District — a facility constructed through a partnership between Imbuto Foundation and Mount Kigali University.

The center, which has been operational for about a month, provides holistic early learning, parenting support, and family-centered services for 169 children — 90 girls and 79 boys.

Imbuto Foundation says early childhood care and education form the bedrock of national development.

“When we talk about early childhood development, we are talking about life itself,” said Élodie Shami, the Foundation’s Director General.

“These early years shape who we become — building confidence, compassion, and creativity. That’s why Imbuto Foundation considers investing in early learning as the foundation of all its programs,” she noted.

Before the new facility was established, only two classrooms existed in Masaka Sector, serving just 25 children — leaving many others without access to early stimulation and structured care.

The new model center now includes six classrooms, a kitchen, and a parent learning room where caregivers receive monthly training on child nutrition and family well-being.

Parents have already noticed the impact. “My child could barely speak before joining the centre, but now she talks, plays, and learns faster,” said Adeline Niragira, one of the parents. “We are relieved to have a safe and nurturing place for our children.”

According to Assumpta Ingabire, Director General of the National Child Development Agency (NCDA), Rwanda aims for every child to receive early learning and family care services from birth to age six.

“We are proud that over 70% of children now access ECD services, a milestone we continue to build on,” she said.

During the event, Prof. Gicharu, who also chairs the MKU Board, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to supporting Rwanda’s human capital agenda beyond higher education.

“Mount Kigali University is proud to be part of this national effort — contributing not only through university education but also by nurturing Rwanda’s next generation through impactful community initiatives,” he said.

After the Masaka ECD&F launch, Prof. Gicharu joined Imbuto Foundation in Gasabo District to lay the foundation stone for a second Early Childhood Development and Family Centre in Kinyinya Sector.

He said the two centers represent MKU’s long-term partnership with Imbuto Foundation to provide safe, nurturing, and stimulating spaces for children and families in Rwanda.

He further announced that through MKU’s training hotel, The Paramount Hotel, the university will offer full tuition scholarships to Imbuto Foundation-selected beneficiaries to pursue short professional courses in hospitality and related fields — a move expected to strengthen Rwanda’s growing hospitality industry.

Prof. Gicharu then handed over a cheque worth Rwf 150 million to Imbuto Foundation, marking the university’s contribution toward building and sustaining the ECD&F centers in Masaka and Kinyinya.